Loser Jake Paul yet again proves why he’s not a professional boxer

One-time boxing loser Jake Paul has once again shown his true colors and why he’s not a professional boxer in any sense of the occupation.

It’s no secret that Paul is really something, but not in a good way. From targeting Mike Tyson and other legends in an attempt to tarnish legacies to calling out Canelo Alvarez, his career in the sport is laughable at best.

For many, the sooner boxing gets rid of the pugilistic hanger-on, the better. The YouTuber continues to think he can fight, but in reality, he’d lose against anyone ranked in the top 200 boxers.

Paul would undoubtedly get whooped on his first defeat, evidenced by most decent-level fighters.

Jake Paul smoking in the gym

What he does have going for him is a regular gym he can attend, a good PR team, and millions of social media followers. But one significant flaw in his plan is that Jake Paul tends to slip up, just like his older brother.

This time, Paul made the fatal mistake of smoking cigarettes while training for a faux boxing match with non-boxer Nate Diaz. Any professional in their right mind, maybe barring Ricardo Mayorga, would never be seen publicly smoking during camp.

Paul believes he has the right to call himself a professional boxer. However, in a role model capacity alone, that damages the sport.

For someone who has claimed to be a boxing god in the past, it’s a massive mistake. Anyone with a smidgeon of boxing knowledge would know inhaling poison is not the right way to train.

No breath of fresh air

Once calling himself “a breath of fresh air for boxing,” – it’s certainly not the case for Paul these days. The Tommy Fury loss has wiped away the credibility cloak he wore due to his undefeated record.

Now he’s back to knocking out has-been MMA stars who can’t box. Despite this, Paul seems to think he’s a rockstar in the ring.

Smoking in the gym would earn a slap and a kick to the curb from coaching legends such as Freddie Roach or Emmanuel Steward. So why Paul believes he can act as if boxing fans aren’t watching is anyone’s guess.

They are a knowledgeable crowd. Rest assured – Jake Paul has already been found out.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.