Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado returns to the ring July 8 in Nicaragua

Boxing’s Top International Prospect, Tito Mercado, (10-0, 10 KOs), will return to battle on Saturday, July 8 against battle-tested, South African veteran Xolisani Ndongeni, (31-2, 18 KOs), in a scheduled ten-round super lightweight clash from Managua, Nicaragua.

The 21-year-old Mercado, fighting out of Pomona, CA, is hitting the ring following a destructive first round knockout of world title challenger Hank Lundy on April 15, 2023 witnessed by a huge crowd in Ontario, CA.

The lauded Mercado, a promotional free agent, has been on a streak of show stopping-knockouts since turning professional two years ago following an acclaimed amateur career. Five of his knockouts have come in the first round.

Said the 5’10” Mercado about the upcoming fight and his schedule, “This is a great opportunity for me to fight in my father’s homeland, Nicaragua. Ndongeni has only lost twice, once by decision to Devin Haney. I’m staying busy but also want to fight the best in the 140lb. division, I’m ready for a top ten fighter at super welterweight right now.”

The 33-year-old Ndongeni faces off against Mercado riding a five-bout winning streak, last seeing action with a seventh-round knockout of Apinun Khongsong on November 17 in Durban, South Africa.

The fight on July 8 will be broadcast on Canal 6 in Nicaragua and can be streamed.