Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez ticket information for Aug 12

Tickets go on sale TODAY for the August 12 junior lightweight title showdown between WBO world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. will open the televised tripleheader in a six-round heavyweight tilt against Willie Jake Jr. The bout was initially scheduled for March, but Torrez tore his oblique in training.

Navarrete-Valdez, a to-be-announced co-feature, and Torrez-Jake will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $50 go on sale TODAY at 12 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Torrez (5-0, 5 KOs) made his pro debut last year with a second-round stoppage win against Allen Melson. He scored three additional knockouts in 2022 before making his triumphant 2023 debut by blasting out James Bryant in the opening round. Jake (11-3-2, 3 KOs), from Indianapolis, Indiana, is a seven-year pro who has won three straight fights.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard includes some of the sports brightest young talents.

Junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs), a 2016 Mexican Olympian, puts his unbeaten record on the line against compatriot Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Last August, Delgado authored a career-best victory over then-unbeaten prospect Omar Aguilar and is coming off a decision win over Florida veteran Clarence Booth at Desert Diamond Arena in February.

Undefeated lightweight prospect Emiliano Fernando Vargas (5-0, 4 KOs) will face an opponent to be named in a four-rounder. “El General” began his 2023 campaign with a decision win over Francisco Duque in February at Desert Diamond Arena. He then stopped Edgar Uvalle in two rounds in April before beating Rafael Jasso via second-round knockout the following month on the Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko undercard.

In a six-round super middleweight dual between two of Phoenix’s crowd favorites, Sergio Rodriguez (7-0-1, 6 KOs) and Eduardo Ayala (9-3-1, 3 KOs), will meet for intra-city bragging rights.

Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (8-0-1, 2 KOs), who trains out of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, will fight Isaiah Wise (11-2-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight clash.

Rising junior welterweight prospect Ricardo Ruvalcaba (9-0-1, 8 KOs) will make his fourth appearance of 2023 in a scheduled six-rounder. Ruvalcaba scored first-round knockouts against Kenny Williams in January, Marco Cardenas in March and Ramon Duarte Marquez in May.

Heavyweight knockout artist Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (7-0, 6 KOs) returns in a six-rounder against Dajuan Calloway (7-2, 7 KOs). In March, the 6-foot-9, 270-pound southpaw rose off the canvas to edge Patrick Mailata by split decision.