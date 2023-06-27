Documentary short highlights Fort Apache Youth Center history

Radson Development, Alliant Capital and DG Development Partners announce the release of a short documentary highlighting the history of the Fort Apache Youth Center, a boxing gym operated in the South Bronx in the 1970s-1990s.

Watch the documentary HERE.

The gym opened when now retired NYPD Officer George Hankins began to use the center to help youth stay off the streets. More NYPD police officers assisted Hankins by forming a board and raising funds to operate the gym.

As popularity of the gym grew, amateur boxers used the gym for training. The documentary highlights the stories of amateur turned pro boxers of the South Bronx and the impact that the gym had on their loves. Boxers interviewed include Iran Barkley, Aaron Davis, Lou Del Valle, Jeffrey Resto, Larry Barnes and Nisa Rodriguez.

In one example of introducing youth to boxing, retired NYPD Officer Jimmy McLaughlin tells the story of hearing that someone was outside the boxing gym selling drugs. After confronting the young man, he shared his interested in learning to box. That individual was three-time Golden Glove champion and two-time world champion Kenny Mitchell.

The developers plan to rebuild a new youth center focusing on boxing and other youth programs on the site of the former Fort Apache Youth Center along with 100% affordable housing. The affordable housing will include approximately 87 units and be developed under the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) Extremely Low and Low-Income Affordability Program. Construction cannot commence until HPD financing becomes available.

Jonathan Beuttler quote: “The story of the Fort Apache Youth Center is impressive not only regarding how many professional fighters trained there, but the origins of how the police offers started the gym and the impact it had on some many lives. Radson Development and our partners are thrilled to be part of brining this gym back to the South Bronx.”

Aaron Davis quote: “George was a tough guy, but George was a good guy. He saved a lot of kids, he took a lot of juveniles out of prison… he gave them discipline.”