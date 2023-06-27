Wasted Adrien Broner hits rock bottom in car crash pulled interview

Former multi-weight champion Adrien Broner has hit rock bottom despite recently recording a first victory under the guidance of Hall of Fame promoter Don King.

Broner agreed to be interviewed for a YouTube channel to discuss his future following a ten-round triumph over Bill Hutchinson on June 9.

The Miami victory gave “The Problem” his first significant boxing appearance in 28 months following drink and alcohol addiction.

Adrien Broner Problems

Broner listed twenty downsides to his recent struggles as he tries desperately to get himself back on track.

Addressing his fans in a bid to outline just how much he’s been through, Broner said he’d gone through Bankruptcy, Toxic relationships, Alcohol abuse, Sexual temptation [addiction], and Gambling.

Plus, Baby Mama Drama, Drug dealing temptation, Verbal Abuse, Weight gain, Covid, Self Depression, Mental health, Frendemies and Court cases.

Finally, a Housing situation, Poor money management, Porn addiction, Club addiction, Self notification, and Pancreatitis that resulted in the removal of his gallbladder.

That’s a lot to deal with for anyone. But during the Hutchinson fight build-up, there did seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Broner managed to get through an entire camp by keeping a low profile. And as fight week hit, he seems happier and healthier than ever.

“I can tell you right now. I am not looking past this man. But I can tell you this, Adrien Broner will become world champion again. And it will be under Don King.

“There are bigger things to come, but the first is to take care of Billy,” he promised.

Car crash interview

But given that it’s only a matter of three weeks since his comeback night, Broner is already back off the rails. He has people believing that the only reason he’s fighting is to fund his addictions.

This latest appearance on YouTube in a disheartening rant by a rambling addict proves Adrien Broner has a long way to go. However, the fact that the interview even saw the light of day is another warning to Broner and King that his media activities must be monitored from here on in.

WBN will not show any circulated clips widely available on social media or name the people responsible for posting and pulling the interview.

The fans, though, are on the side of Broner. There’s no doubt about that. They want him to return to somewhere near his best inside the ring.

But as of now, the Cincinnati native needs to work on himself and his life choices before any further fights get scheduled.

