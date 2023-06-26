Callum Walsh looks to build on Carson Jones KO Aug 26

The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (7-0, 6 KOs), will make the first defense of his WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title in the scheduled ten-round main event on Saturday, August 26 at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, CA and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions as part of their acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights events, tickets priced at $200, $150, $100, $80 and $60 will go On-Sale Tomorrow,

June 27 and can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us. The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. For more information and directions visit their website.

Trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, CA, the 22-year-old southpaw, a native of Cork, Ireland, Walsh earned the WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title with a dominant KO performance and fourth round stoppage of world title challenger Carson Jones in front of a sold-out Commerce Casino on June 9, 2023.

Said Callum Walsh, “I’ve had a quick break back home in Ireland since my last fight and look forward to being back in the ring on August 26. We’ve got a lot planned for the second half of this year and I’ll be glad to start training again with Freddie.”

“Callum Walsh continues to demonstrate why he’s The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing,” said Tom Loeffler. “His entertaining, knockout style brings huge crowds to each of his fights and his fanbase continues to escalate with the international reach of our partners at UFC FIGHT PASS.”

“We’re very excited to be back at the Commerce Casino and expect another big night for Callum and many Southern California fan favorites which we will be announcing shortly. I strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets well in advance as we expect another sold-out event on Saturday, August 26.”