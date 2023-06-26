‘Bazooka’ boxer with 1.5 gallon injected 26-inch biceps fights on

A wannabe boxer and combat star nicknamed ‘Bazooka Arms’ is prolonging his career despite warnings from doctors that he shouldn’t fight.

Kirill Tereshin, from Russia, has tested the waters as an MMA fighter and announced boxing intentions. He disappointingly lost his first foray into the ring, but that didn’t stop him.

In what was seen as a comic match-up between ‘Bazooka Arms’ and a veteran scrapper in Oleg Mongol, Tereshin tapped out in the first round.

Tereshin was held down and choked by the 43-year-old Mongol before wanting out of the ring.

‘Popeye’ – as he’s known, Tereshin is a minor celebrity in his homeland. He injected one and a half gallons of Synthol into his biceps.

Now a notorious womanizer and a constant in the tabloid press, Tereshin continues his attempts to stay in the spotlight.

Boxer and MMA fighter

This first effort lasted only three minutes. But since then, he’s appeared in the ring several more times and in slap fighting.

Tereshin is reportedly considering a boxing match next despite throwing in the towel in Siberia and flailing in bouts since Tereshin fancies his chances as a pugilist.

The only problem with his four-year spell as a fighter is quite a major one. Unlike steroids, synthol does nothing for your physical strength and harms the body.

At some point in the future, the youngster will need his arms drained. This will be a pretty painful process – not to mention that the substance inside him can cause life-threatening problems.

Heart attacks, blood poisoning, and some forms of cancer are just the tip of the iceberg for Tereshin.

Amputation is also a possibility.

Boasting 26-INCH biceps, which he claims were 53 inches at one point, Tereshin doesn’t seem to mind, though. He loves the attention he receives, including kisses from influencer Candy Katty.

At last count, Tereshin had almost just over 267,000 followers on his @ruki_bazuki_official Instagram account. However, he’s lost 200,000 since 2019.

Since beginning his unusual journey in 2017, Tereshin doesn’t show any signs of wanting to slow down.

Labeling himself as a freak’ on social media, Tereshin is willing to do anything to stay in the public eye.

Several female admirers have come and gone, including one being ditched for asking Tereshin to ‘inject his buttocks’ next.

Tereshin has injected his lips, face, and other body parts as he bids to keep himself in the spotlight.

