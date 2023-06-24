Something fishy going on with Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are embracing the aquatic ahead of their undisputed blockbuster on July 29 in Las Vegas.

Spence, who calls himself “The Big Fish,” has been hunting Crawford for some time. “Bud” deviated to Black Prime for one fight but soon had a change of heart.

The pair will now battle it out for all the titles at 147 pounds and seem to want the fishy angle to continue.

Errol Spence Jr – Big Fish

“I’m the biggest [fish]. He’s not catching me with no damn fishing pole,” Spence said, continuing the war of metaphors with Crawford, who promised to “gut” Spence in the ring.

“He better come with a submarine. I’m the biggest shark. You ain’t catching Moby Dick with a fishing pole.”

Crawford replied: [You’ll be a] “Fish fillet. I like to go fishing. Everyone knows that’s my hobby.”

Currently training Spence for the Pay Per View, Derrick James eagerly awaits the first bell.

“I can’t wait. Everyone has been hoping to see this. I know Crawford is coming with his ‘A game,’ and Errol will be on his ‘A game.’

“You’re going to see a phenomenal competition. Now, it’s work time. We’re going to be who we are. Put the pressure on, break him down, and win the fight.”

Terence Crawford

Crawford’s Trainer “Bomac” added: “This is how the fight is going to go. It’s going to be tough. Real tough. I tip my hat to what Errol has accomplished.

“The first couple of rounds will be tough, but then we’re going to start walking away with the fight like we always do. We’ve stopped the last ten opponents, and Errol might be number eleven.

The clash winner will be in shark-infested waters as a host of mandatory challengers will be due. And unless Naoya Inoue loses days before the clash, Spence or Crawford will not be the pound-for-pound number one.

Tom Brown, promoter of the fight, said whoever wins will be the best of this period in their respective division.

“This is an undeniably historic matchup taking place on July 29. The winner of this fight will go down as the greatest welterweight of this era,” said Brown.

“On top of being for undisputed status, and in addition to pitting two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport against each other, Spence vs. Crawford is an electric style matchup that has captured the imagination of fans everywhere.

“Boxing’s premier division will have a definitive number one when the dust settles this July at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.”

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions, and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

