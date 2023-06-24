Skill Challenge pin Saudia Arabia hopes on Ziyad Almaayouf

Ziyad Almaayouf (3-0,1 KO), the talented super lightweight prospect, is making significant strides in professional boxing as he aims to become the face of the sport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Promoted by Skill Challenge Promotions, Almaayouf has emerged as the only professional boxer born in Saudi Arabia who is making waves in the world of professional boxing.

Almaayouf, is driven by his passion for the sweet science and his desire to inspire future generations of Saudi Arabian boxers. He envisions himself as the torchbearer for the sport in his home country. With two of his fights taking place in The Kingdom, Almaayouf is quickly gaining recognition from his countrymen.

“I am proud to represent Saudi Arabia and showcase the sport of boxing within our country,” Almaayouf shared. “My goal is not only to achieve personal success in the ring but also to inspire young Saudis to pursue their dreams in boxing and show the world what we are capable of.”

Skill Challenge Promotions has been instrumental in nurturing Almaayouf’s career and providing him with a platform to shine. Under their guidance, Almaayouf has been able to showcase his skills as a professional fighter.

Expressing his enthusiasm for Almaayouf’s potential and his aspirations for the future Skill Challenge Promotions Director of Boxing Operations, Amer Abdallah said, “Ziyad is a special talent, and we firmly believe that he has the potential to become one of the major faces of boxing in Saudi Arabia.” He continued “His dedication, discipline and natural ability are evident in every fight, and we are proud to support him on his journey to the top.”

With his sight set on making a name for himself in the super lightweight division, Almaayouf is working diligently to continue his winning streak. He has moved to the United States to take his career to the next level and is now training in Vero Beach, Florida with renowned trainer, Buddy McGirt.

“Since I’ve been training in the States with Buddy McGirt, I can honestly say that I am ready to step up in competition,” continued Almaayouf. “I’m in the gym learning from some of the best fighters in the world. I’m fighting to inspire a new generation of Saudi Arabian boxers. To help them follow their dreams and make their mark on the international boxing stage.