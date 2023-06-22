Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beat to death’ by heavyweight slugger

Sylvester Stallone has been in more boxing scrapes than most actors due to his Rocky Balboa days. A sparring session with a heavyweight slugger was no different.

Stallone starkly revealed that big puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s.

Shavers, who died in September last year after illness, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time.

Hollywood legend Stallone joined UK journalist Jonathan Ross and guests via Zoom from New York. He spoke of sparring with boxing legends in several preparations for his Rocky movie franchise.

Those sessions often led to an injury.

Heavyweight spars

“I sparred with [Muhammad] Ali, and Joe Fraser gave me eleven stitches. That was in about two seconds,” Stallone told Ross.

“I was thinking about using him [Frazier] instead of Mr. T in Rocky III. I said, ‘Let me use a real fighter.’ That’s not a good idea.”

On sharing the ring with some of the most dangerous heavyweights that ever laced up gloves, Stallone added: “They don’t know how to stop pulling their punches.

“That’s the whole point. They think I’ll follow through.

“Earnie Shavers literally almost beat me to death without trying. [He was] wearing 20-ounce gloves. Imagine if he was angry!”

Stallone in Rocky

It’s a well-known fact that Stallone walked away from the latest installment of the Rocky spin-off franchise “Creed.” – Michael B. Jordan directed for the first time, and Stallone wanted the actor to be the sole focus of production.

Fans of the beloved series may never see Rocky Balboa on the silver screen again as Stallone puts the character to rest for good.

Stallone is free to focus on other projects like being in the Marvel blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy III and starring alongside his family in “The Family Stallone” docuseries.

Although a massive part of his life, Beloved boxer Rocky is seemingly behind the Hollywood actor these days. Talk of Drago spin-off by Rocky director Irwin Winkler hasn’t gone down well with “Sly.”

Stallone ranted: “Irwin Winkler and his family suck Rocky dry! – Presumed to be Hollywood’s most hated, untalented, decrepit producer. [Winkler and] his cowardly children have found their next meal -Drago?

“Throughout history, so many artists in every industry, recording, painting, writing. You name it. These bloodsuckers have destroyed you!”

