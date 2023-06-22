Anthony Joshua to reject Jarrell Miller in favor of easier test

World Boxing News understands that Anthony Joshua is set to reject the advances of rival Jarrell Miller in favor of a more straightforward test for the summer.

The British heavyweight had been in talks to face Dillian Whyte, a fighter he’s already defeated as AJ eases back to stellar opposition.

Joshua put a bid on the table to face Whyte in a rematch of their 2015 O2 Arena clash before a deal fell through. Miller’s promoter Dmitriy Salita then offered Joshua his controversial heavyweight.

As Whyte’s brother Dean explained, it’s not the first time Joshua has been embroiled with both foes simultaneously.

Anthony Joshua vs Whyte

“It’s a business at the end of the day. Dillian rightly believes that he’s a pay-per-view star, so the money needs to match his level of stardom because there are not many pay-per-view stars in the UK that sell out arenas,” Whyte told CasinoLounge.co.uk.

“They were offering Miller virtually double what they were offering Dillian, which is ludicrous regarding the opponents they’ve faced.

“Miller has never sold out an arena by any stretch of the imagination by himself.”

Whyte complained about being messed around when speaking to Sky Sports.

“I don’t think they’re serious about the fight,” Whyte said.

“They’re worrying about the fight, and I don’t blame them.

“If he’s going to get £50m to fight Wilder in Saudi in December, it baffles me. Why would they take a chance fighting me?

“It doesn’t make sense. So I’m not surprised, to be honest.”

Kabayel over Miller

The more likely scenario for Joshua is that Agit Kabayel will be in the opposite corner this August. The German could have been on standby if the Whyte fight fell apart.

However, Miller won’t ever be entertained again due to how things went down last time with AJ. “Big Baby” tested positive for four banned substances in the build-up and was suspended for almost three years.

Andy Ruiz Jr. stepped in and tore Joshua’s world apart in New York. The two-time heavyweight champion will see that as unforgivable, coupled with how dangerous a puncher Miller is right now.

UK fans can look forward to Tyson Fury vs an also-ran ‘contender’ and Joshua vs Kabayel as the top division circus continues in the British Isles.

Facing back-to-back fighters like Jermaine Franklin and Kabayel do nothing for AJ’s career. All they do is prolong his pain of holding no titles.

