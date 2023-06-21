Rising prospect Bryce Mills scores sixth successive win

Rising prospect, Bryce Mills (12-1, 4 KOs), managed by Home Team Management, is looking toward a productive rest of 2023 as he continues to make waves in the super lightweight division.

He’s secured his sixth consecutive victory in dominating fashion against Jonathan de Pina (12-2, 5 KOs), a 6-round bout that took place at the esteemed Hall of Fame event held at the Turning Stone Casino on June 9, 2023.

Mills’ showed exceptional boxing skills throughout the fight as he displayed excellent agility, precision, and ring intelligence.

Despite de Pina’s creditable efforts, Mills demonstrated his dominance, securing a well-deserved unanimous decision victory. The match showcased Mills’ ability to adapt to different fighting styles, leaving both fans and pundits impressed by his versatility. His following in his hometown of Syracuse is rapidly growing.

Looking ahead, Bryce Mills has big plans to finish off the remaining 2023 year with a bang. Mills plans to step into the ring for his first 8-round bout before the year’s end. This crucial step will test his endurance and serve as a significant progression in his journey towards a boxing ranking.

“I am incredibly thankful for all the fans, my team, and my advisor Amer Abdallah, who have believed in me from the start,” said Bryce Mills expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received.

“The victory against Jonathan de Pina was a testament to our hard work and dedication. My fanbase is growing in my hometown of Syracuse and I am thrilled to be stepping up to the 8-round bouts. This just the beginning of what I hope will be a legendary career.”

“Bryce Mills continues to surpass our expectations with every fight and I do believe he’s going to be a superstar in the sport,” said his advisor Amer Abdallah, about Bryce Mills’ impressive progress and future plans.

“His performance against Jonathan de Pina was nothing short of exceptional. Bryce possesses a rare combination of speed, ring IQ, and determination that truly sets him apart. He has a tremendous number of fans in his hometown that follow him. We have no doubt that he will excel when he moves to 8-round bouts, further establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the super lightweight division.”