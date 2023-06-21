Deontay Wilder’s ‘God-given power’ key to 100% victory KO record

Deontay Wilder explains why his knockout ability has taken out all 42 career opponents, including those that ended in the win column.

Wilder is one of the most destructive punchers of all time. His talent to put opponents on the canvas knows no bounds.

The former WBC heavyweight champion feels he has a God-given gift that has helped him during his career.

Wilder has a knockout record to compare with any of the big heavyweight punchers of the past. Out of 43 wins, he has only gone the distance twice. One was a draw with Tyson Fury, the other a world title triumph over Bermane Stiverne.

In the first fight with Fury, he still managed to land that right hand to put Fury on the canvas.

Discussing how this ability came about, Wilder believes it’s a gift from a divine source.

“I truly realized my power during my current knockout streak,” he said. “I looked at my record and realized I was running through guys and knocking them out.

“You don’t just go in and knock a human out based on will. You really have to have the power to do so, and through that, I realized I had something different.

“I am just applying my service to my greatness. I will use my power until I can’t use it anymore.”

Deontay Wilder’s power

He has a feeling his strength has been bestowed on him. Wilder explains what it feels to know he has that power shot that can come anytime during the fight.

“My power is God-given. I don’t have to do anything at all. But I don’t have to lift weights or do a special type of cardio. I was with me when I was born.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have it and to be in this position. God placed me in this position out of all the things I could be doing.”

Knowing that he is a role model to many, Wilder has taken a step back this time from uttering some of his past over-the-top statements.

At a statue unveiling, he began to show a level of maturity of being a champion ahead of one massive fight. His nature has undoubtedly moved towards inspiring rather than threatening.

“As fighters, we are free in this sport. We say as we please with fewer consequences, so when I use my platform, I use it well.

“If people see what I do in my occupation and I bring the greatness out of myself, then that will translate to people that look up to me.”

