Much-Anticipated Fights: Boxxer, Matchroom pump up excitement

The fights this year are incredible and full of adrenaline. The UK is hosting a good number of this events, and we give you all the details.



The hype is real, and people are feeling it just as strongly (if not more) for the other July 1, Manchester event. Here, Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall will lock horns for the super middleweight championship title which currently rests in Franchon’s lap. This event is sure to spark serious levels of hype all around and the effects can be felt even now. Let’s check out the details!

Franchon Crews-Dezurn VS Savannah Marshall

Alongside the much-anticipated clash of titans we just discussed, another event; this time a female wrestling clash has topped the July 1 card. Following her first-ever loss, that too for the undisputed middleweight title, Savannah Marshall aims to restore her win streak.

This time, she has set her eyes on Franchon Crews-Dezurn super’s middleweight championship title. Both fighters have garnered an unprecedented level of attention, topping the July 1 card.

Boxxer’s Ben Shalom hails this level of hype and excitement as a significant milestone for women’s wrestling. Back in October, Savannah clashed with Claressa Shields at London’s O2 Arena which resulted in her first-ever defeat. Despite this, many consider the match to be one of the best of 2022.

The current world champion, Franchon Crews-Dezurn, too had a one-on-one with Claressa Shields back in 2016 when she too got bested. But since then, she has remained undefeated. Most recently, she debuted at Madison Square Garden in April 2022, where she defeated Elin Cederroos by score.



Predictions About The Event

While the current champion, Franchon Crews-Dezurn, seems confident about securing a big-time victory over her opponent, others don’t see things that way. Sergey Loktev predicted a victory by unanimous decision for Marshall.



The odds prediction also appears at 71-29 in favor of Marshall but it can go either way.

But one thing we must keep in mind amid all this excitement is that Crews-Dezurn has not lost a single match in years. Claressa Shields was more calculative over the matter. She said she is “only interested in the best” and she’ll be “looking at that fight.” She may fly to England to witness the event live. Whatever the outcome, this is sure to top many expectations!



More fights this summer!



Franchon and Savannah its a very waited fight, especially since the cancelation of Smith vs Maxwell. However, here are other fight dates that will make summer super fun.



22nd July – What promises to be a thrilling clash of skill and determination, George Kambosos Jr and Maxi Hughes are set to square off in their highly anticipated boxing encounter. Kambosos Jr, known for his lightning-fast hands and relentless aggression against Hughes crafty and resilient way to fight. both fighters are prepared to leave everything in the ring, ensuring a captivating spectacle for boxing enthusiasts worldwide.



25th July – Tokyo Japan will be the witness for matchup between Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue. Two very different fighters, Fulton, known for his technical skills and defensive prowess, stepped into the ring against the formidable Inoue, an explosive and relentless fighter with devastating power Inoue. You can’t miss this fight with WBC and WBO Super-Bantamweight World Titles in the line.



5th August – We cannot talk about a summer fights without mentioning Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz encounter, this is definitely a gold mine for sport betting platforms. Jake Paul, known for his explosive power and relentless aggression, aimed to continue his undefeated streak. On the other hand, Nate Diaz, a seasoned veteran and fan favorite, brought his renowned endurance and slick boxing skills to the table. Dallas Texas will be the witness for this event



Bottom Line

We could go on speculating how things will turn out in the ring. But that’s not how this blood-sport works.

Even slight variations and miscalculations can break an otherwise perfect game win.

Both Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall have generated mass hype.

But let’s not ignore Liam Smith’s impressive win streak against the former.

Claressa Shields will be present in the arena to witness her two former opponents battle it out as she eyes the victor for her next big duel. She has bested both of them formerly, Savannah in October 2022 and Franchon in 2016.

But many see the Claressa-Savannah bout in 2022 as one of the best of the year. Needless to say, both women contenders are among the best in their game. Crews-Dezurn has her win streak to maintain, and Marshall is looking to bag a world title after her initial failure.

No matter who you think will be victorious in these two events, be sure to tune in and watch the events unfold live!

For now, all we can hope for is an event that delivers on its promises.