Jesus Saracho discussing June 23 return on Thompson card

Super lightweight Jesus Saracho (13-1, 11 KOs) of Guanajuato, Mexico, is ready to take the next step in his career as he steps up in competition to fight Tarik Zaina (12-0, 8 KOs) for the WBO Latino Super Lightweight title.

The 10-round main event bout will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, June 23, 2023, on Thompson Boxing’s “Locked ‘N Loaded” card.

“Locked ‘N Loaded” doors will open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Saracho had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming matchup with Tarik Zaina, defending his WBO Latino title, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve been in the gym for the last five months working on all parts of my game. I feel sharp going into this fight. My whole perspective on training has changed for the better since my lone defeat last year. I feel I’m a better fighter now and it showed in this training camp.”

On his matchup with Tarik Zaina:

“That fact that Zaina is unbeaten, I know he’s coming into this fight with a lot of confidence. I too feel great with a lot of confidence since I just beat two undefeated fighters back-to-back. This fight will be explosive. We are going to give the fans a great fight.”

On defending his WBO Latino title:

“I have a strong relationship with the WBO, and I want to keep the momentum going by defending my Latino title. A win against Zaina will sustain my WBO ranking and lead to bigger fights.”

On fighting in main event on Thompson Boxing card:

“Three of my last four fights have been in the States so I feel I’m getting more comfortable fighting outside of Mexico. The competition is far better so the training and preparation has been taken to the next level. Fighting in the main event is special and I’m grateful, especially on a Thompson Boxing card where everyone back home will be to watch on YouTube.”