Dennis McCann faces step up on Aug 18 at York Hall

DENNIS MCCANN WILL bid to add the vacant WBO Intercontinental super bantamweight title to his growing collection of belts when he steps up to take on Ionut Baluta at York Hall on Friday August 18, live on TNT Sports.

The gifted and precocious McCann (14-0, 8 KOs), just 22, has in his last three fights won the WBO Youth title (super bantam), the WBC International Silver (featherweight) and the Commonwealth title (super bantam), against Charles Tondo, James Beech Jr and Joe Ham respectively.

Now he goes up against the tough and rugged Baluta (16-4, 3), who clinched his WBC International Silver belt last time out in March following a disputed decision victory over Andrew Cain in a captivating Telford shootout.

Tickets for McCann vs Baluta go on sale at 11am on Wednesday, 21 June from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Also on what should be a thrilling card in Bethnal Green, the British and Commonwealth featherweight champion Nathaniel Collins (12-0, 6) will defend his titles against Raza Hamza (17-1-1, 7). The Scot from Bearsden won his title double by defeating James Beech Jr in March.

The vacant WBC International super featherweight title will be on the line when Southampton star Ryan Garner (13-0, 7) steps in for his maiden championship challenge following his thrilling second round stoppage of Eduardo Valverde in May.

The Queen of Queensberry, Raven Chapman (6-0, 2) will make a defence of her WBC International featherweight title ahead of a proposed challenge for an interim world title next time out.

Featherweight Umar Khan (6-0), super welterweight Khalid Ali (5-0, 3), welterweight Sonny Liston Ali (6-0) and super welterweight Joel Kodua (2-0) complete the card.

“This has got all the makings of a true York Hall cracker,” said promoter Frank Warren. “For Dennis McCann, this could be a real coming-of-age fight against Ionut Baluta, who has fought and beat numerous top-level opponents.

“It will be a fourth title fight on the bounce for Dennis and, if he overcomes Baluta, he will quickly close in on world title contention.

“I am looking forward to the Queensberry debut of Nathaniel Collins and he is in a tough double title defence against the skilful Raza Hamza with Nathaniel’s British and Commonwealth featherweight belts at stake.

“Raven Chapman is on the cusp of a very big fight, so she will need to be at her best in a defence of her WBC belt and not look too far ahead.

“I am also thrilled to deliver a first major title shot for Ryan Garner, who has been with us right from the start when he was 18 and is now set to fight for the vacant WBC International super featherweight title, where victory will establish him in the world rankings.

“This will be a York Hall night not to be missed and probably the strongest card of 50-50 action staged at the famous old venue for many years.”

