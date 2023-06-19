Natasha Jonas goes for two-weight glory in Manchester on July 1

Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KO’s) has the chance to become a two-weight world champion on Saturday, July 1st as she faces three-time world title challenger Kandi Wyatt (11-4, 3 KOs) for the IBF World Welterweight Championship on the BOXXER: Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall card taking place at the AO Arena Manchester and airing live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

For Jonas – the first woman to box for Great Britain at an Olympic Games – it’s another chance to make history and follows a blistering 2022 run which saw her capture three world titles in an unprecedented nine months to become unified world super-welterweight champion, a feat which led to her being declared the 2022 Fighter Of The Year by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Wyatt is a three-time welterweight world title challenger and the current WBA Intercontinental champion. She won that title on a visit to the UK in March this year and is confident of carrying that same championship-winning form into her clash with Jonas next month.

The Canadian is no stranger to big challenges: in December 2021 she made a spirited attempt to seize the four world title belts held by undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill, and the drop in weight places Jonas on a potential collision course with the American.

“Every time I think I’ve done enough in the sport, another opportunity presents itself to step things up. If there’s one thing that I always try and impress upon my daughter and on young people in general it’s to keep going, work hard and try your best,” said Jonas.

“Every camp I am improving, I’m evolving, I’m learning new skills and reaching new levels, so to me it would be foolish to stop now. The best-ever version of Natasha Jonas will be stepping into that ring on July 1.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER’s founder and CEO, said, “I’m very excited to see Natasha Jonas compete at the top of the welterweight division, closer to her natural weight. When you look at what she’s achieved in the last year alone – three world titles and the Fighter Of The Year 2022 award from the British Boxing Board of Control – you know you’re looking at an extra-special fighter.

“Becoming a two-weight world champion, holding belts in two weight classes at the same time, is an incredibly difficult thing to accomplish, but it’s exactly the kind of challenge which brings out the best in Natasha Jonas. She’s inspired a lot of Britain’s female boxers – not least her fellow Olympian and BOXXER welterweight Lauren Price – and I’m looking forward to watching her write another chapter of her incredible story in Manchester on July 1st.”

BOXXER: Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall takes place Saturday, July 1st at the AO Arena Manchester and airs live and exclusively in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports.

The headline bout sees former world middleweight champion Savannah Marshall return to super-middleweight to challenge reigning champion Franchon ‘FCD’ Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed world championship in a clash which will be closely watched by FCD’s friend and Marshall’s bitter rival Claressa Shields.

