Dominic Valle stays undefeated, stops Carlos Rosario

Last Wednesday night in Plant City, Florida, Split-T Management super featherweight Dominic Valle remained undefeated with a sixth and final round stoppage over tough and upset-minded Carlos Rosario at The Probox Event Center.

It was a close fight early as Rosario was able to get in a few uppercuts in the opening frame. From there on, Valle began to land hard shots and slowly break down Rosario.

In round Six, Rosario turned up the heat and landed a big flurry of punches that had Rosario reeling. Valle baked Rosario into the ropes and landed another barrage of punches and the fight was stopped with just one second remaining at 2:59.

Valle of Lutz, Florida is now 6-0 with five knockouts. Rosario of Winter Haven, Florida is 6-2.

Valle is promoted by Probox Promotions.