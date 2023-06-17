Gonzalez vs Cesena: Puerto Rico vs Mexico on July 26

ProBox TV returns to Kissimmee, Florida with a classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico battle. Puerto Rico’s Orlando Gonzalez and Mexico’s Ramiro Cesena will mêlée in a ten round super featherweight bout in the main event at the Kissimmee Civic Center on Wednesday, July 26. (previous release stated 29).

The card will be streamed live on ProBox TV.

Orlando “Capu” Gonzalez (20-2, 12 KOs) was born and raised in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The twenty-seven-year-old made his pro debut in 2016, has a two-fight win streak, and recently fought for the NABF title against current world champion Robelsy Ramirez.

Ramiro “Demon” Cesena (16-1-1, 13 KOs) from Loreto, Mexico is twenty-three-years-old and has been fighting professionally since 2018.

Cesena looks to rebound from his sole loss when he fought for the WBC Continental Americas title in April. Prior to that fight Prior to that bout he was on a 4 knockout win streak.

A ProBox TV subscription is $1.99 per month

How to Watch ‘Wednesday Night Fights”:

1. ProBoxTV.com

2. The ProBoxTV app available on all app stores

3. Available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV