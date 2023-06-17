Deontay Wilder retains THREE-WEIGHT world champion option

As Deontay Wilder struggles to find his next opponent, the American slugger retains a potential three-weight world champion bid.

There was a time not so long ago when Wilder made what was seen as a throwaway comment about fighting at Cruiserweight.

The ‘Bronze Bomber” stated he might drop down ‘for the fun of it’ and try to win another division world title.

However, since then, the WBC has added a weight class between heavyweight and Cruiserweight. Therefore, Wilder has the option to fight for both the 224-pound and 200-pound versions,

WBN believes at least one challenge in another division is a distinct possibility for Wilder. Even both are not out of the realm of possibility before he retirees.

Provided another big offer doesn’t get in the way like the attempts to land a super-showdown with Anthony Joshua, Wilder could look at challenging whoever holds the WBC cruiserweight or bridgerweight titles.

Deontay Wilder at Cruiserweight

There isn’t a timescale on the move, but Wilder losing around a stone in weight to compete for a second-weight championship is easily doable.

For bridgerweight, Wilder wouldn’t even have to boil down as he’s scaled under the bridgerweight limit many times in recent years, ten pounds under that poundage in his last fight.

Wilder has always punched above his pay grade. As his win over Robert Helenius proved, the 38-year-old is still dangerous at any weight.

Speaking in 2018, Wilder took to Instagram to first reveal his eventual plan, which many initially scoffed at.

“What’s up, boxing world? You know, I’ve just been sitting in my car thinking. I’ve been thinking about moving down to the Cruiserweight and taking over that division once I unify the heavyweight division,” stated Wilder.

“There’s never been a heavyweight ever go down in weight. I mean, just for the fun of it. Just take over the cruiserweight division while maintaining the heavyweight division.”

That’s what Wilder is in this sport for. He’s always wanted to make history. So becoming the first top division ruler to move down poundage is right up his street.

First, Wilder wants to become one face, one name in his current ranks. But even Wilder facing and beating Joshua wouldn’t get him closer to that. He’s already turned his nose up at a WBC eliminator too.

Wilder dropping down is a significant consideration if Joshua doesn’t happen immediately.

Joshua no longer holds any belts after losing badly twice to Oleksandr Usyk.

The most probable scenario could be Wilder moving down in a one-off capacity once there’s a lull in his task to snag further belts.