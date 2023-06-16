Ty Tomlin makes hometown return on July 22 in Nashville

Local hero and lightweight prospect, Ty “Short Fuse” Tomlin (14-1, 9 KOs), is set to step back into the ring outside of his hometown in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tomlin will go head-to-head against Abdel Sauceda (11-3, 7 KOs) from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, in an 8-round lightweight bout. The fight, in association with DiBella Entertainment, will take place at the historic Nashville Municipal Auditorium, on July 22, 2023.

Tomlin’s return to Nashville promises to be a thrilling event for boxing fans. Having achieved fan support throughout his career, Tomlin, from Cheatham County, is eager to show out in front of his loyal hometown fans.

Tomlin wants to prove he remains a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.

“There’s nothing quite like fighting at home, surrounded by the energy and support of my community,” said Tomlin, reflecting on the upcoming fight in front of his fellow Nashvillians.

“The atmosphere in Nashville is electric, and I can’t wait to step into the ring and give my fans a night to remember.”

After a brief hiatus, Tomlin is thrilled to return to the ring, stating, “I’ve been itching to get back into the ring and showcase the hard work I’ve put into my training.

“I feel stronger, faster, and more focused than ever. I’m ready to make a statement and remind everyone why I belong in this sport.”

Tickets priced $40 (Balcony), $60 (Prefered), $100 (Floor) and $200 (Ringside) are on sale this weekend and can be purchased online by using the code “TOMLIN” at ticketmaster.com.

The Nashville Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave. N, Nashville TN 37201.