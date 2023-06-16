Lee McGregor to face Erik Robles on Channel 5, July 21

The vacant IBO world super bantamweight title will be on the line when Lee McGregor makes a hero’s return to Edinburgh next month.

‘Lightning’ faces the dangerous Mexican Erik Robles at the Meadowbank Sports Centre on Friday, July 21, live-and-free-to-air on Channel 5.

Excitement levels were already through the roof for McGregor’s homecoming, but the stakes have been raised with today’s news that the Hearts supporter will be fighting for the IBO belt.

Tickets for the 26-year-old’s shot at world glory go on sale at 12pm today and are expected to sell out quickly.

The Wasserman Boxing event, delivered in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, will be McGregor’s first since signing with the global promoter and he has described the fight as potentially “life changing”.

But the former bantamweight king knows that Mexico’s Robles is a “very risky” opponent to face and is predicting a bruising battle in front of a full house.

Lee McGregor said: “It’s a big fight, it’s a life changing fight for me.

“I didn’t think it would be possible to go straight back into a big title fight like this, and so when it got put forward, it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“It’s going to get the fans buzzing, get people talking about me again and so I need to go in and put on a performance to pick up this belt and add it to my collection.

“But it is very, very risky with these fights. We’ve seen time and time again with Mexicans coming over to the UK and upsetting people, so I need to be switched on.”

Erik Robles, the hard-hitting southpaw who has stopped four of his last five opponents, said: “On July 21, in Edinburgh, I will add my name to the long list of world champions from Mexico.

“Everyone expects McGregor to win this fight, he is the favourite and he has his home fans on his side, but he has never faced a Mexican fighter before. Next month, he will learn all about the Mexican fighting spirit.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: “We had an incredible reaction when we revealed Lee would be fighting back in Edinburgh, so today’s news that he will also be fighting for the IBO world title, is going to send his fans wild.

“Everyone at Wasserman Boxing is delighted to deliver this opportunity for Lee and we know, with the backing of his amazing fans, he is going to grab it with both hands, in what promises to be an exceptional fight on a memorable night.”