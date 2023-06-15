Tag Team Boxing uses vile ‘Survivor’ name, branded disrespectful

A new concept of Tag Team Boxing brought to the table by a YouTuber is facing serious questions regarding the safety of and attitudes towards a hazardous sport.

Tag Team Boxing will debut this summer and be given a platform by DAZN in what’s being called “the most innovative and boundary-pushing [event] yet.”

However, judging by the reactions from a mass of fans and media opposed to the concept, the bout being labeled a “Survivor” tag match has also sickened a large portion.

Boxing, as we all know, costs lives – and young lives at that – the vast majority of the time. To call any fight a ‘Survivor” fight is disrespectful to those who didn’t make it out alive.

Nonetheless, Nashville will host the event – which judging by the rules, wouldn’t be a walk in the park for a professional. Given that it will be combatants who aren’t as clued up on the sport, it’s a shocking turn of events.

In an attempt to allay fears, the rules were explained. However, they could still leave one solitary boxer facing multiple fresher opponents at separate intervals.

Tag Team Boxing rules

This is not a tag team bout but a four-person fight to find the last man standing – it’s every man for himself.

Only two fighters are allowed in the ring at one time.

A fan vote on social media will decide the two fighters to start the bout.

Fighters can tag in and out of the action.

Refusal to accept a tag into the ring will result in elimination.

A fighter is not allowed to tag the same person consecutively.

Any fighter knocked down is immediately eliminated.

Once a fighter is eliminated, the next fighter will be chosen clockwise from the corner of the eliminated fighter.

It is boxed over 4×3 minute rounds.

At the end of each round, the fighters in the ring are changed.

If more than one fighter remains standing at the end of four rounds, the contest goes to the judges’ scorecards.

Fighters are awarded 8-10 points per round, depending on their performance.

Any fighter not participating in any given round will be awarded 9 points.

Headline bout

Not content with a four-person tag team offering, the main event of the show sees one fighter facing two opponents on the same night.

Is that pushing boundaries or sheer stupidity? – You decide.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN.

