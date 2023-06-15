Mike Ohan Jr vs. Harry Gigliotti headlines Quincy on Aug 11

Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) is bringing boxing back to Quincy, outdoors at Veterans Memorial Stadium for the benefit of Operation Homefront, on Friday night, August 11 (rain date Aug. 12), at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“Veterans Stadium Showcase” will showcase many of the best and most popular professional and amateur boxers throughout New England, particularly those from Massachusetts.

Quincy has hosted a few outdoor amateur events in the past, but this will be the first in the City of Presidents (Quincy natives John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams) to feature professionals fighting under the lights. Quincy is a coastal city of 100,000, located in the shadows of Boston to the south.

“What a night this is going to be,” GCP president Chris Traietti said. “Not only are fans going to see some of the state’s best fighters in the ring, but we are also raising money for Operation Homefront to help out veterans and their families. I can’t think of a better spot for this than the beautifully renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium. I want to thank the New England Free Jacks (pro rugby team based in Quincy) for their assistance in making this event happen.”

Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man, Ohan, Jr. (18-2, 9 KOs) takes on Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti (9-4, 3 KOs), reigning ABF Atlantic super lightweight title holder, in a classic Intra-Bay State throw-down rivalry fight between fighters from, respectively, Holbrook versus Haverhill. The eight-round, main event is a non-title junior welterweight bout that promises to have future title implications for the winner.

“I’m excited to headline a big local show,” Ohan commented. “I’m going to go out there and show everyone that I’m a top-level fighter.”

“I’m thrilled to be headlining this show in Quincy,” Gigliotti added. “I know Mike is going to come at me with everything he’s got, but I’m bringing my A-game too, and I’m confident that I can outlast him and win by decision. I’m excited to give the fans a great show. Anything beyond a decision is just a bonus.”

In the co-featured event, two belts will be on the line in another All-Mass. showdown – only Eastern vs. Western – in the eight-round middleweight unification fight between newly crowned USBF Middleweight Champion Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (5-3, 2 KOs), of Woburn, and Massachusetts middleweight title holder Jamer Jones (3-1, 3 KOs), of Pittsfield.

Undefeated middleweight prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (14-0, 13 KOs), of nearby Weymouth (MA), is slated to be in action against an opponent to be determined. Hogan was a celebrated amateur who was a 2020 USA Boxing Olympic Team alternate as well as a 2010 New England Golden Gloves champion.

The undercard will soon be announced.

Boxing in Quincy dates back to the 1880s and Jake Kilrain, a bare-knuckle boxing champion who is inducted in the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame, in addition to the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF). Kilrain, who is buried in Quincy’s St. Mary’s Cemetery, fought legends such as John L. Sullivan and James J. Corbett.

Tickets for “Veterans Stadium Showcase,” will go on sale June 17th online at www.EventBrite.com.