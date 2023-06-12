Jake Paul get hammered for ‘World’s Worst Boxer’ on MVP card

Jake Paul turning to promote boxing isn’t going as well as expected after his latest effort took a hammering in the aftermath.

Paul faces further questions over his credibility to be involved in boxing with the employment of who fans are labeling “The World’s Worst Boxer” on a recent show.

Carlos Rey Ramirez, a super bantamweight out of Fort Stockton in Texas, has taken heat for even attempting to box without any skillset.

But that’s not the biggest irk of this whole situation. Paul was the promoter of the May 26th show at Caribe Royale in Orlando. He has the final say over who appears on his cards.

It’s either Paul didn’t look up the fighter, or his knowledge of the sport is far less than first feared. Upon the evidence, Ramirez is as hapless as they come.

Ramirez had little to go on with zero amateur experience, according to Boxrec, and only 54 seconds in the ring during his career so far.

However, upon viewing his style for seconds, it was apparent that the 27-year-old had no clue about the art of pugilism. In a discipline where people can die, that falls on the event organizers.

If Paul left the whole farce up to his matchmaker, then there need to be serious questions asked about who is employed at Most Valuable Promotions.

The fans weren’t happy. They were angry, and some of those involved in the sport as former champions or Hall of Famers shook their heads.

Who’s the matchmaker over at MVP? I gotta talk with them 😂 pic.twitter.com/CJxrOuUEez — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) May 27, 2023

Promoter Lou DiBella said of Ramirez: “Oh, my god, dude. Shaking my head.”

Jamel Herring stated: “Who’s the matchmaker over at MVP? I have to talk with them.”

Others branded Ramirez “The Fly Swatter” for atrocious and feeble attempts to land a blow on opponent Giovanni Louis.

And like his pro debut a year earlier, Ramirez got put to the sword within a minute. Hopefully, it’s Ramirez’s last appearance in a boxing ring, and he never gets another opportunity.

This is no cool. Not funny. Not good for boxing. This guy has no business being a “pro boxer” could have died 🤦‍♂️very dangerous pic.twitter.com/LhrNZ00NcR — Numbers (@Seckbach) May 27, 2023

The car crash TV occurred on the undercard of Ashton Sylve vs Adam Kipenga last month. To the astonishment of those viewing, it was broadcast on DAZN with full attention from stunned commentators.

Boxing reporter Elie Seckbach was sickened by what he witnessed.

“This is not cool. Not funny. Not good for boxing. This guy has no business being a “pro boxer.” – He could have died. Very dangerous.”

It’s not a good look for Jake Paul. He is already part of a faction in boxing that takes heavy criticism for their involvement in a far lesser-skilled boxing brand.

The substandard product, to the detriment of the professional sport, gets the same glitz and glamor. This frustrates those who love the game. Those not simply tuning in to watch their favorite YouTuber engage in a car park scrap inside a ring meant for real fighters.

Standards held at some of these shows need to be vastly improved before somebody gets killed.

