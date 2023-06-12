Cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki wins first heavyweight fight via TKO

WBC #8 cruiserweight Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (18-1, 17 KOs) scored a third round TKO over late sub Zamig Atakishiyev (8-2-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Halifax Forum, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Rozicki started putting it on Atakishiyev in round two. The referee waved it off after more punishment in round three. Time was 1:14. Former world champion Kell Brook was taking in the action at ringside.

Following his victory, Ryan Rozicki said in a post-match interview that he’s “the only top cruiserweight in the world right now who’s taking fights against heavyweights.”

“I’m starting to get aggravated that the cruiserweights in the top 10 are pretending like I don’t exist,” Rozicki said.

“I got a Michael Myers patch on my shorts just to prove that. The boogeyman does exist. I’m just letting them know that I’m here and that I’m not afraid to take the big fights. They’re afraid because I’m a small cruiserweight who stops heavyweights.” Furthered Rozicki.

In the co-feature, lightweight Pedro Bernal (12-1-2, 4 KOs) stopped former world title challenger, fan favorite Tyson Cave (35-4, 14 KOs) in round two. Body shots proved to be Cave’s undoing. After three knockdowns, Bernal’s hand was raised. Cave was returning to the ring for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, in the undercard, welterweight Dylan Rushton snapped an eight-fight winless run by defeating Kyle McNeil of Halifax in an eight-round unanimous decision.

Brett Beaton scored a third-round TKO of Mikhail Miller in a middleweight clash and Ukrainian light heavyweight standout Artur Ziyatdinov dropped Jesus Palomares in the eighth round. The opening bout seen local Daniel Beaupre win a unanimous decision over Drake Olchowecki.

“Rozicki is ready for all the top cruisers that’s for sure and we had a great show from top to bottom; it was very successful,” Daniel Otter, managing director of Three Lions Promotions, said following Saturday’s card. “We’re looking forward to coming back. We can see that the boxing is gonna be building up here in Halifax and we’ll be back in no time.”