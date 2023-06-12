Biggest fights that can still happen this year

Boxing fans have been treated to some huge fights on an annual basis, and 2023 has proven to be no different in the first half of the year. However, there are still a number of big fights that boxing fans would love to be able to witness take place.

Big fights, naturally, bring the excitement and the buzz to the sport, as fans and even casual observers take a keen interest in what happens between the ropes when two big names touch gloves and compete. Some even look to up the ante and get involved in wagering, as they like to enhance the sporting spectacle by adding a little extra spice to the contest.

While it is possible to wager on the sport regularly because of the quality of the athletes that compete in the ring, many like to wait until the biggest fights take place as they feel it can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With that in mind, it is hardly a surprise that there are some big fights that have been rumoured in the past that we would all like to see in the second half of 2023!

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

There is no doubt that a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk would be the biggest fight to potentially happen for a very long time, with the sport having been crying out for a battle between two unstoppable forces.

Both men are heavyweight champions across different organizations. Therefore a clash between the two would give the weight class the opportunity to create an undisputed champion, something that has not happened since Lennox Lewis held the titles between November 1999 and April 2000. The issue is that any movement toward a potential fight continues to stall, and it still remains a huge question today.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

If we do not get Fury vs Usyk, then we would hope that we will finally be able to get Anthony Joshua vs Fury instead. Both men have been touted and labelled as the best of British boxing in the modern era, but fans want to see the two heavyweights clash and dance in the ring.

Again, there appears to have been movement in the past that has stalled in regard to this mega fight happening, but with six months left of the year, maybe we will get to see it take place. It does seem unlikely, though.

Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev is a fight that the entire boxing world would love to see, and it appears that one of these men have it in their sights to make it happen, too. It has been revealed that Bivol is eyeing up the possibility of fighting Beterbiev in the future after deciding not to want to fight Canelo Alvarez in a rematch for the light-heavyweight title that he defended against the Mexican successfully.

It would be an incredibly interesting fight if it were to happen, as both are currently undefeated. Bivol is currently 21-0, while Beterbiev is 19-0 (ahead of his August fight with Callum Smith – the mandatory WBC challenger).

The WBC would have to have a u-turn on a recent policy that they would not sanction Bivol due to the war in Ukraine.