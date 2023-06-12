Azim out with injury, Clarke vs Wach tops York Hall on Friday night

East London’s historic York Hall has been a milestone in the journeys of many British boxing greats, from three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, record-setting super-middleweight Joe Calzaghe and middleweight icon Nigel Benn.

This Friday, the new generation of Britain’s brightest boxing talent make their first appearances in the famed venue as part of the BOXXER Fight Night event airing live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

The five-fight televised card features Frazer Clarke (6-0, 5 KO’s) and Caroline Dubois (6-0, 5 KO’s) in key breakout battles, undefeated Irish standout Aaron McKenna (16-0, 8 KO’s) in a WBC title bout, a second instalment of the heated rivalry between Viddal Riley (8-0, 5 KO’s) and Anees Taj (7-3, 5 KO’s) plus the return to the ring of #1 British Cruiserweight Championship contender Isaac Chamberlain (14-2, 8 KO’s)..

Battle-tested veteran Mariusz Wach (37-9, 20 KO’s) awaits Clarke in the ring. The Polish fighter has faced numerous household names of the heavyweight boxing scene and took Hall of Fame inductee Wladimir Klitschko when he challenged him for the unified world heavyweight championship in 2012.

A stiff test awaits Dubois as she faces South American champion Yanina ‘Panterita’ Lescano (13-2, 4 KO’s), who last year lost a controversial decision in Dubai when she challenged Estelle Mossely in her challenge for the IBO World Lightweight Championship.

With Dubois’ star on the rise – the undefeated young prodigy has scored five of her six wins inside the distance since turning professional last year – Lescano heads to London hoping to stop her momentum and steal her shine, while the ambitious Dubois wants a statement win which will add weight to her calls for world title challenges in the near future.

A literal monster of a title fight occupies the midpoint of the Sky Sports televised card as Aaron McKenna (16-0, 8 KO’s) faces undefeated Uisma ‘Monstro’ Lima (10-8 KO’s) for the WBC International Middleweight Championship, with Lima having an 80% finish rate and three KO wins from his last four outings.

Heated cruiserweight rivals Viddal Riley (8-0,5 KO’s) and Anees Taj are fighting a second instalment of their feud, with neither having been satisfied with the cut stoppage which made Riley the TKO winner of their January first encounter, while Issac Chamberlain – the #1 contender for the British Cruiserweight Championship – returns to the ring in the opening bout of the televised card.

Super-lightweight prodigy Adam Azim, British boxing’s hottest prospect, had been due to headline this Friday’s event but has been forced to withdraw due to a severe infection in the dorsal hood of his left hand, which his team believe was acquired when Azim cut his knuckles in a training session several weeks ago.

Housing the tendons responsible for finger movement, the infected area has proven resistant to prescription antibiotics and is so painful that Azim could not use the hand in a test sparring session at the end of last week, prompting his team to withdraw him. Azim will be rescheduled for a BOXXER card later this year.