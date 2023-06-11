Ra’eese Aleem eyes KO after landing in Australia for Sam Goodman

Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs), the unbeaten IBF #5 ranked Jr. Featherweight sensation hailing from the United States, has touched down in Queensland, Australia, as he prepares to face off against IBF #4 rated Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs) in a highly anticipated 12-round title elimination bout.

Aleem’s relentless pursuit to fight any of the current champions has come on deaf ears, but has propelled him to the upper echelons of the Jr. Featherweight division.

With each victory, he has showcased his technical mastery and knockout power, capturing the attention and admiration of boxing enthusiasts worldwide. Now, he sets his sights on overcoming the challenge posed by Sam Goodman, a worthy warrior determined to maintain his unbeaten record.

“As an athlete, my ultimate goal is to be great and make a lasting impact in the sport of boxing,” stated Ra’eese Aleem from Las Vegas, Nevada by way of Muskegon Michigan, who is eagerly looking forward to the challenge of representing the United States on foreign soil.

“I’m willing to fight anyone anywhere, and that’s why I came out here. I am incredibly proud to represent the United States as I prepare to face Goodman in his own backyard. Stepping outside my comfort zone and fighting overseas is something I believe will prove my worth and demonstrate the skills and determination that have led me to this moment. I’m coming to knock this man out!”

The electrifying showdown between Aleem and Goodman will take place on Saturday, June 17 (Sunday, June 18 in Australia) at the esteemed Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

This event, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME, with the SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL telecast beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.