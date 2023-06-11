Callum Walsh knocks out Carson Jones, inflicts 16th career loss

The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (7-0, 5 KOs), stayed perfect on Friday night with a fourth round knockout over World Title Challenger Carson Jones, (43-16-3, 31 KOs), in the main event of Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions’ Hollywood Fights Nights at the Commerce Casino and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Fighting in front of a star-studded sold-out crowd, the 22-year-old southpaw native of Cork, Ireland, looked exceptional from the outset working behind a piston-like jab while displaying his full arsenal of power shots against the crafty veteran.

Bloodying and dropping Jones in the fourth round, Walsh earned the knockout as referee Eddie Hernandez called a halt to the contest at the end of the stanza. With the victory, Walsh earned the WBC Silver US Super Welterweight Title in the scheduled ten-round bout.

Said the Freddie Roach trained Walsh, “I’m throwing every punch with bad intentions. I knew I had him ready to go and took care of business. A good win against a very experienced fighter, I’m happy with my performance. I’m very happy winning this title but there’s much more to come.”

Stated Tom Loeffler, “It was a great show last night capped by a tremendous performance by ‘King’ Callum Walsh winning the WBC Silver US Super Welterweight Title by KO. Nobody has ever taken out tough Carson Jones in four rounds but Callum did it in style; this will definitely be the first of many titles to come.

Among the celebrities in attendance were UFC legend Tony Ferguson, Women’s Unified Boxing World Champion Seniesa Estrada, famed attorney Robert Shapiro and renowned UFC referee Mike Beltran.

In the scheduled eight-round co-main event, Austrian light heavyweight power puncher Umar Dzambekov, (5-0, 4 KOs), stopped Crispulo Javier Andino, (24-15-1, 12 KOs), of Argentina in the third round. A blistering right hand to the body at 1:57 of the third round resulted in a show-stopping knockout.

Undefeated women’s bantamweight Gloria Munguilla, (4-0), of Los Angeles, CA dropped Lilian Almaraz, (0-3), in the opening round enroute to a four-round unanimous decision against the valiant native of Sacramento, CA. Scores for Munguilla were 39-36 on all four judge’s scorecards.

In an exciting six-round super lightweight contest, Israel Mercado, (9-1-1, 7 KOs), of Pomona, CA and Jesus Carrillo, (11-7-3, 4 KOs), of Durango, Mexico fought to a hotly contested draw. Both fighters traded knockdowns in the second round with each subsequent round featuring excellent two-way action. Scores were 59-55 for Mercado, 58-56 for Carrillo and 57-57.

Highly touted welterweight Gor Yeritsyan, (15-0, 13 KOs), stopped Gustavo Vittori (28-15-1, 12 KO’s) the second round. Aggressive from the opening bell, Yeritsyan dropped Vittori twice in the second stanza as the fight was called off at the 2:15 mark.

Stefi Cohen, (4-1-1, 1KO), was victorious in a four round unanimous decision over Esli Cervantes, (1-4), in their flyweight battle. Cohen finished strong in the fourth round of their evenly matched fight. Scores were 39-37 on all three judge’s scorecards for Cohen.

Fighting in a four-round super welterweight clash, Son of UFC Legend Anderson Silva, Kalyl Silva, (2-0, 1 KO), won his second professional bout with a unanimous decision over Peter Gonzalez, (0-1). Scores for the dominant Silva were 40-34 on all three scorecards.

Fighting in a super lightweight bout, David Romero, (4-0-1, 1 KO), won a dominant six-round unanimous decision over Andres Figueroa, (9-6, 5 KOs). All three judges scored the bout 60-54.

In a super featherweight clash, Michael Biramontes, (7-1, 4 KOs), won a fast-paced six-round unanimous decision over Pablo Melgar, (6-3-1, 4 KOs). Scores for all three judges were 60-54.