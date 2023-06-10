Teofimo Lopez ‘having a breakdown’ – ‘not mentally fit to fight’

Teofimo Lopez raised serious questions about a mental breakdown this weekend ahead of a fight that could have severe consequences for his life.

“The Takeover” informed the boxing world of his desire to ‘die in the ring,” – leading to several questions about his ability to fight against Josh Taylor.

Distinct Bad blood between the pair has kept New York City cops on their toes to pull them apart. Meanwhile, some of what Lopez has stated in the build-up has been atrocious at best.

The whole thing has not been pretty, from getting caught in a race storm regarding black fighters and analysts to threatening Taylor with death.

However, Lopez topped it off in an interview with ESPN’s Mark Kriegel on the eve of battle. The video, readily available HERE, has many questioning if Lopez needs help.

Kriegel set the scene in an article about the discussion by revealing Lopez’s ‘mood darkened’ the moment his father walked into the room.

Teofimo Lopez, in a shocking interview

Teofimo Sr began speaking: “I was outside. My wife was calling me, telling me, ‘Go inside and make sure he doesn’t say s—.'”

Those words made it apparent that Lopez’s recent actions now affect his family life.

But what happened next could not have been predicted. It leaves a tough decision for the New York State Atheltic Commission or promoters Top Rank on whether they need to step in and save Lopez from himself.

Teofimo Jr. told Kriegel in front of his father: “You know why I say I’d kill this man?” – “It’s ’cause I want to die, low-key.”

The BWAA Award-winning journalist asks: “What does that mean?” I ask, “Dying low-key?”

“I want to die. At least if I die, I die doing what I love,” replied Lopez. “Yeah, but only in my ring, you know?”

Kriegel responds: No, I don’t know.”

Lopez repeats his words and adds: “But, like, that’s a little feeling inside that I do want to have.”

His father then interjects and tells his son: “You gotta explain yourself that you’re willing to die in the ring. That’s what you’re trying to say.”

As Lopez begins to open up more, Lopez Sr. says he wants some of what his son is saying “off the record.”

Teofimo Lopez Sr. arguement

They begin to argue in front of Kriegel in a surprising turn of events.

TL JR: “Keep this on record,” Teofimo insists.

SR: “Off the record!”

TL JR: “No,” the son insists, “it’s not off the record. Keep this on the record.”

SR: “They’re going to destroy us!”

TJ JR: “Then let it be. What are you scared of? – We talked about it before we came here.

“Stop being a b**** about it, and handle it like a man.”

Comments from fans afterward ranged from: “Unless they are playing 12D chess, the kid needs to be checking into therapy tomorrow, not fighting.”

Another added: “Teofimo Lopez is having a mental breakdown right now, right in front of us. He’s not mentally fit to fight.”

With the hours ticking by, the ball is in the court of the NYSAC.

