Lou DiBella inks featherweight contender Edward Vazquez to promotional deal

DiBella Entertainment has inked a promotional agreement with rising featherweight contender Edward “Kid” Vazquez (14-1, 3 KOs), from Fort Worth, TX.

Vazquez hails from a fighting family. His grandfather and uncle were both fighters, along with several cousins. On his seventh birthday, Vazquez asked his father to take him to the local boxing gym in Fort Worth; a birthday present that would change the trajectory of his life.

This trip to the gym would lead to an impressive amateur record of 82-8, including eight Fort Worth Golden Gloves gold medals, a Texas Golden Gloves gold medal, a win at the Ringside World Championships and a runner-up spot in the 2012 Junior Olympics in Mobile, AL.

At 18, and fresh out of high school, Vazquez was transitioning to turn professional and traveled up the coast of California looking for sparring and inspiration. He found both, spending time training and sparring with Oscar Valdez and Ryan Garcia, among others. Vazquez made his professional debut in 2016, winning a unanimous decision versus Willie Miller.

He has been with his current trainer, Ray Barrera, out of FHG Boxing Gym, in Fort Worth, ever since his third pro fight. Vazquez would go on to win 11 bouts before suffering his lone defeat at the hands of Raymond Ford in February 2022. It was a fight that would result in a highly controversial win for Ford, who is now rated in the top 10 by three of the major sanctioning bodies.

Vazquez rebounded from that split decision loss with two wins to close out the year.

In March 2020, Vazquez’s life would change dramatically with the birth of his daughter, Saylor. The pandemic was just getting underway, and becoming a father was both exhilarating and scary for the young fighter.

“It forced me to level up,” Vazquez said. “I always knew I would make it happen with boxing, but now I have to because I have my daughter.”

In December 2022, Vazquez would get the call to fight DiBella prospect Misael Lopez on Showtime’s “ShoBox” series.

“I was hesitant to take the fight because I knew I would be coming in as the ‘B-side,’” said Vazquez. “I was robbed in my fight versus Raymond Ford, and didn’t want that to happen again, but I ultimately accepted the fight.

“It was a good, action-packed fight,” Vazquez continued. “He definitely tested my IQ. He was game, and wasn’t going to back down. He was coming to beat me and was 100% confident he was going to do so. I spoiled the plan.”

Vazquez would earn a split decision win against Lopez after 10 rounds of action, on February 17, 2023, at the Stormont Vail Event Center, in Topeka, KS.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Edward Vazquez,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “He’s one of the best featherweights in the world and he proved that when he beat Raymond Ford, no matter what the scorecards read. Ford’s now #2 in the world and despite the zero on his record, Edward Vazquez beat him on international television.

“An interesting and well-spoken kid, Edward has the potential to be a world champion. He should be undefeated and highly world ranked right now. This was a no-brainer signing for DiBella Entertainment.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of DiBella Entertainment,” said Vazquez of the signing. “We’ve worked our entire lives to land a deal with someone as prominent as Lou DiBella. I’ve been fighting for almost 21 years. It’s been a grind. You’re not really sure if it’s going to pay off and it finally seems like it’s going to pay off.

“Now, we finally have the platform to go after the top 10 featherweights, the top 20 guys,” Vazquez continued. “Lou is finally the guy that can get me in the door. I’m coming for them.”

“We knew we had something special going into the fight with Lopez,” said DKO Boxing’s Dave Dubinsky, who manages Vazquez along with Jim Kurtz. “We’re thrilled that Lou sees what we do in Vazquez, and we’re looking forward to working with DiBella Entertainment to take Edward to the next level.”