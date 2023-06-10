Teofimo Lopez rips Tank, says Haney is no Floyd Mayweather 2.0

Teofimo Lopez let rip at his rivals ahead of a clash with Josh Taylor, aiming at Gervonta Davis and pointing out Devin Haney is no Floyd Mayweather.

“The Takeover” is making news for many troublesome comments in the build-up to the Taylor fight, which occurs at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV during fight week, Lopez namedropped several fighters when discussing the current climate.

Teofimo Lopez on rivals

“He beat Regis Prograis, he beat Ivan Baranchyk, and he’s beaten a lot of top fighters, Jose Ramirez,” Lopez said of his opponent.

“He went and collected all the belts to become undisputed. So you’ve got two guys, former undisputed, fighting each other. The best against the best is what boxing is all about.

“He’s still technically [undisputed], but people will say what they will say. People still try to dispute my undisputed.

“It’s still a goal [to become undisputed], but it’s hard. A lot of these fighters talk about a good game on the Internet, but in real life, they don’t do it.

“With the performance that I’m going to put on against Josh Taylor, it’s going to cause a lot of fighters not to want to face me, even the champions.”

No Floyd Mayweather

Lopez added on Devin Haney vs Lomachenko: “I had it 9-3 Loma. Devin didn’t do enough.

“Loma was dictating the fight from the second round on. “People have got to look at these fights without the commentator. Devin was looking at his dad like, ‘Help me. I don’t know what to do. He figured me out.’

“They’re trying to have him [Haney] look like Floyd Mayweather 2.0. Don’t look at your daddy to help you because he won’t help you.

“People going off Tank and Ryan fighting like that was a big deal. It indeed wasn’t. I think Tank knew he was already going to beat Ryan because Ryan was looking at and excited for the females and trying to be on social media. He did that.

“Tank is out there trying to make more noise, trying to fight the guys that he needs to fight, but at the same time. He’s not fighting the most challenging competition out there.

“If he wanted to fight the toughest competition out there, he’d call me out. He’s not doing that. The industry of boxing is helping a lot of these people.”

Lopez is a slight underdog against Taylor. He needs a win to keep his flame burning brightly following defeat to George Kambosos Jr.

