Adrien Broner puts champions on notice with comeback domination

Adrien Broner is back in the game and not playing around after a comeback victory in Miami under Hall of Fame promoter Don King.

The former four-weight champion returned to the ring on Friday following an absence of two years and four months. Facing Bill Hutchinson at Casino Miami, an opponent billed as “having not lost in seven years,” Broner overwhelmed the lawyer from beginning to end.

Starting fast, Broner seemed to tire in the mid-rounds. However, he had enough experience to get in and out to win the rounds.

After ten sessions, judges carded in favor of the Cincinnati native 100-90 and 99-91 twice. The event was promoted by Hall of Fame Promoter Don “Only in America” King.

Adrien Broner calls out everyone

After the fight, Broner discussed the win with Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini.

“It was everything I wanted, but it wasn’t everything I needed,” said Broner, who needs to remain active.

“This was my first time on Don King Pay Per View. So anyone CAN get it – AfriCAN, AmeriCAN, DominiCAN. There’s no disrespect to no life form out there.

“But an attorney just got it, so anybody can get it.”

Asked what’s next by Mancini, Broner added: “Anybody with a title.

“I see. What’s his name? Romello? Rolly? I like the winner of Teofimo and Josh Taylor. Whoever has a belt? I want all the belts.

“But I don’t want just a Loui or Gucci belt. I like the WBA belt, the WBC belt, the WBO belt, and the IBF belt too.

“Come on over here. We will kick whoever’s a** you want to put in the ring.”

Meeting with Oscar De La Hoya

King was his usual enthusiastic self about Broner’s triumph. The ex-Mike Tyson handler confirmed a meeting with Oscar De La Hoya is planned.

Fights against Ryan Garcia and Vergil Ortiz Jr. could be on that agenda.

“Well, you know right now there is this fellow named Oscar De La Hoya. He sent out a waiver. He wants to meet us, so we are going to talk about it,” stated King.

Broner probably needs at least two more bouts of improving opposition to be ready for either contender. However, at 33 and with many miles on the clock, Broner may be unable to wait too long to get the payday he’s focused on for his comeback.

