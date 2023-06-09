Tommy Morrison’s son ‘flipped car’ weeks before serious crash

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe, revealed a car wreck took place just weeks before his current plight in ICU.

Lippe stated he “flipped my car five to six times. Thank god I’m still here” back in March – weeks before another accident saw him confined to the hospital again.

A serious crash, reported by his manager Tony Holden, has fans of the big punching contender waiting for news of his condition.

Tommy Morrison’s son in another crash

After his first brush with death three months ago, a family member commented with a warning as Lippe Morrison posted a photo of himself banged up.

JD Morrison responded: “Cuz! – Angels are watching over us. But don’t push your luck.

“You get knocked around enough in the ring. That’s called taking your work home with you.”

The latest news of Morrison’s condition remains the same as when World Boxing News first reported on Thursday.

Holden had stated: “Please send your thoughts and prayers to Trey Lippe Morrison.

“He was in a very serious car accident and spent the night in the trauma unit. He was recently transported to ICU.

“Trey will have a tough road ahead to recover. This is a kind young man with a big heart. He always puts others before himself. Trey needs your prayers.”

Worry for Trey Lippe Morrison

Sherry Cook replied to Holden with a message for Trey. She said: “Oh, I’m so sorry to hear this! Please tell Cristi I’m thinking of her and praying for Trey! Please keep us updated.

“I’ll send her a message, but I know they’re probably overwhelmed with people reaching out. Trey is a gracious and very kind young man. He’s also very strong in spirit.

“If anyone can overcome the obstacles, he can.”

The image of Morrison after his first crash was startling enough as the bruised boxer displayed his injuries. This time around, it seems things are a lot more severe.

It’s not known whether Morrison’s career will be affected long term as a comeback date in February got pushed back. In his last bout, Lippe suffered a first career defeat against Mike Balogun in New York.

Looking fleshier than usual on scales before the clash, Morrison was taken out devastatingly early on. In the process, he lost his undefeated record.

Before facing Balogun, Morrison had been tipped to challenge for a world title in the next few years.

Now, he faces a different fight to get back on his feet.

