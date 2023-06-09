Adrien Broner lets everybody know what the REAL problem is

Four-weight world boxing champion Adrien Broner is known by his nickname “The Problem.” However, Broner has let everyone know that there’s a new problem.

Ahead of his return to the ring in Casino Miami in Miami, Florida, Broner revealed the real problem with his comeback to action on Friday night in Miami.

Discussing his bid to get back to the big time at 33, Broner said: “The real problem is they let Adrien Broner and Don King get together – that’s the real problem.

Adrien Broner on the real problem

“I can tell you right now. I am not looking past this man. But I can tell you this, Adrien Broner will become world champion again. And it will be under Don King.

“There are bigger things to come, but the first is to take care of Billy.”

He added: “Usually when people see Adrien Broner, something messed up is coming behind him.

“So after I mess [Hutchinson] up, I will hire you because I can always use a good lawyer. Now that I know you’re a fighter, you will fight for me in the courtroom.”

Hutchinson is a practicing attorney who has not lost in seven years. He has offices in his native Pittsburgh and Naples, FL.

He addressed Broner’s continued mentioning of his employment.

“As previously stated, I am a licensed attorney. However, first and foremost, I am a fighter,” said Hutchinson. “Adrien Broner is going to see that Friday night.

“He’s going to have his hands full. So I appreciate the offer for some work after the fight, and we can discuss that afterward. But make no mistake. I will do everything in the ring to clean his head off his shoulders.”

Don King added: “Dealing with lawyers is Broner’s forte.”

Broner vs Hutchinson

The stacked card features a light heavyweight title fight between World Boxing Association NABA Light Heavyweight Champion Ahmed ElBiali and Rodolfo Gomez.

The World Boxing Council NABF title will also be up for the taking in this bout.

Two-Division World Champion and Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux is also fighting.

“Return to Glory” will occur at the legendary Casino Miami and is brought to you exclusively by Don King Productions, Inc.

Tickets for Broner-Hutchinson are available at www.playcasinomiami.com. The card will be Live on Pay Per View on FITE.tv, DonKing.com, and itube247.com.

The pay-per-view cost is $24.99 and will begin at 6:50 pm ET / 3:50 pm PT

