Heavyweight son of Tommy Morrison in ICU after serious car crash

World Boxing News reports that the heavyweight boxer son of former world champion Tommy Morrison was involved in a serious car crash overnight.

According to manager Tony Holden, Trey Lippe Morrison is 18-1 in the ring with 17 knockouts and is in stable condition and being treated by doctors.

Tommy Morrison’s son in a car crash

Giving an update on what occurred, Holden said Morrison would need to be resilient for the foreseeable future.

“Please send your thoughts and prayers to Trey Lippe Morrison,” said Holden. “I received a call in the middle of the night from his mother, Christie, asking me to get to the hospital.

“Trey was in a very serious car accident and spent the night in the trauma unit. He was recently transported to ICU.

“Trey will have a tough road ahead to recover. This is a kind young man with an extremely big heart. He always put others before himself. Trey needs your prayers.

Trey Lippe

Lippe Morrison has been in touch with WBN throughout his career, as was his famous father before he sadly passed away ten years away.

Signing with Showtime after a stunning run of stoppage victories, Lippe Morrison suffered his first defeat against Mike Balogun at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

The December 2021 setback kept Morrison out of action for over a year. However, he was planning a comeback before his accident.

Holden gave him a date of February 2023 before the fight was canceled.

Speaking about following in his dad’s footsteps in an exclusive interview with WBN previously, Morrison came across as a humble and driven fighter.

Pressure

“There’s always a little bit of pressure with him being my father because he was a great boxer,” Lippe Morrison told WBN.

“You know I’m trying to live up to what he was. I know there will always be a little bit of pressure with that. But I have to try and focus on myself in boxing.

“I’m different no matter if I’m his son or not. But I’m going to be a different boxer, too. I’m sure there are things I do that are the same as he did, but they’re also those differences too.

“So I have to focus on me and make my own style. Hopefully, through that, I’ll live up to his legacy.”

Hopefully, Morrison can get back on his feet at the earliest opportunity, and his ring stint won’t be over due to this incident.

There’s still plenty more in the tank for Morrison, whose younger brother Kenzie Morrison is also at a crossroads in his boxing career.

