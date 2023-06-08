Olympic Boxing moves closer to replacing IBA with World Boxing

The reformed IBA suffered another blow this week with the news that their hopes of representing Olympic Boxing in the future are doomed.

Despite attempting to weed out issues that reflected severely in the eyes of the IOC, the Committee moved to withdraw recognition of the IBA with immediate effect.

The situation is a success for the newly-formed World Boxing, which has begun snapping up boxing factions worldwide, including the significant support of USA Boxing.

Commenting on today’s decision by the IOC, World Boxing issued its own statement to World Boxing News.

It began with the IOC’s original breaking news.

The Future of Olympic Boxing

“The IBA has proven a persistent failure to address longstanding issues. They include sporting integrity, governance, transparency, and financial management. This situation has caused massive damage to international boxing.

“We welcome the clarity provided by the IOC in its statement today. It states: ‘The Executive Board [EB] of the International Olympic Committee [IOC] today recommended to the IOC Session (on June 22, 2023) to withdraw recognition of the International Boxing Association [IBA], in accordance with Rule 3.7 of the Olympic Charter [OC]’.

“This is a very significant moment as it provides an opportunity for the sport [subject to the decision of the IOC Session on June 22 23]. It ensures the sport moves on from the corrosive leadership of IBA.

“The IBA [and former AIBA] has brought boxing to a place where its status as part of the Olympic program is in doubt.

“The loss of Olympic status would be devastating for boxing. It could have damaging long-term consequences, across the globe, for boxers and everyone connected with the sport, from the elite level to the grassroots.

“World Boxing was established to prevent this catastrophic situation from arising. To create a better future and is committed to working constructively and collaboratively with the IOC.

“Also, with all other stakeholders to develop a pathway that will preserve boxing’s ongoing place on the Olympic program.”

Will boxing take place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games?

World Boxing concluded: “Boxing is at a crossroads. We urge every National Federation that cares about boxers and boxing to think about how they can help to deliver a better future for the sport.

“We urge every National Federation to support World Boxing in its efforts to keep boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement.”

It’s just over a year until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games kick off. Boxing events will take place between July 27 and August 10 after the sport almost missed out on proceedings.

Boxing’s place at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 was also threatened. It’s now hoped the involvement of World Boxing will ensure boxing takes place in the United States in five years’.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.