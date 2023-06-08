Errol Spence Jr warns Terence Crawford: “It’s strap season!”

Errol Spence Jr. plans to take Terence Crawford’s undefeated record and WBO welterweight title when the pair collide on July 29 in Las Vegas.

In a matchup that will go down in boxing history as one of the most significant title fights ever, the unified WBC, WBA, and IBF ruler aims to grab the final version.

Spence Jr. will take on rival Crawford for the undisputed crown on SHOWTIME PPV live from T-Mobile Arena. Spence vs Crawford is a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The winner of this battle of undefeated superstars will become the first undisputed welterweight world champion in the four-belt era. World Boxing News reported that the winner was likely to emerge as the sport’s number one pound-for-pound fighter.

However, a seven-day delay in the event allows Naoya Inoue to take the top spot a few days before they fight. This means the victor will have to make do with second place.

That’s unless Stephen Fulton pulls off a shock and inflicts a first loss on the Japanese Monster.

Discussing the long-awaited fight, Spence seems content that he’ll remove Crawford’s 147-pound belt and hold them all in his possession.

Errol Spence Jr. warns Terence Crawford

“I’m truly excited to be a part of the biggest fight in boxing and the best welterweight matchup of the century,” said Spence.

“Terence Crawford is a great fighter. Our styles are going to make for a great fight. I told him and the world what I would do after I captured my first welterweight title. It’s been strap season ever since.

“On July 29, I’m going to perform tremendously and become the undisputed king of the welterweight division.

“This will truly be a night to remember, one where history is made. I want everyone to be a part of it.”

Spence vs. Crawford joins Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns, Pernell Whitaker vs. Julio César Chávez, and Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao as a generational matchup of two famous stars whose dynamic and aggressive styles should produce an instant classic.

With their sublime skills, Spence and Crawford have reached the pinnacle of boxing’s glamour division. They can stamp themselves alongside 147-pound legends like Leonard, Mayweather, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Pacquiao with a win on July 29.

Spence and Crawford have been circling each other since Crawford became a welterweight champion in 2018, and now, IT’S ON!

Tickets are available through AXS.com. Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions, and TGB Promotions promote the event.

