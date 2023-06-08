Ardreal Holmes, Joseph Hicks stay undefeated in Detroit

Split-T Management fighters Ardreal Holmes Jr. and Joseph Hicks Jr. remained undefeated with victories on Saturday night at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Holmes won a technical split decision over Wendy Toussaint in a bout that was stopped in round eight of a scheduled 10-round super welterweight bout.

In round four, Toussaint was deducted a point for hitting behind the head.

Holmes boxed well by using his height, while Toussaint was coming on late by pressuring the taller Holmes.

In round eight, the two clashed heads and the forehead of Toussaint immediately began to gush blood. The fight was allowed to continue, but only briefly as the blood continued to shoot out of the forehead and the fight went to the scorecards at 1:54.

Holmes, 153.4 lbs of Flint, MI won by scores of 77-74 and 76-75 while a third card went to Toussaint by a 77-74 tally.

Holmes is now 14-0. Toussaint, 149.8 lbs of Huntington, NY is 14-2.

“I was expecting a tough fight. Just wasn’t in the shape we wanted to be in, but no excuses. I got the job done,” said Holmes post-fight. “I felt like I didn’t catch my second wind until the seventh or eighth round. That’s when I felt like the fight was really changing. I felt like I took the earlier rounds and he started coming on late.”

Holmes said the fast pace Toussaint kept throughout the fight was unexpected. “He actually surprised me,” admitted Holmes. “Watching film, he usually slows in the fourth or fifth round. That’s what I thought he was going to do, but he shocked me. My plan was to come on halfway through the fight and I thought I was going to close it out at the end. I thought the decision was fair. It was four-four (in rounds), but the point (deduction) did it. He was out of gas the last quarter of the fight.”

Holmes is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions.

Joseph Hicks Jr. remained undefeated with an eight-round unanimous decision over Antonio Todd in a middleweight bout.

Hicks had Todd in trouble several times during the fight, and although he could not get the stoppage, he was dominant in winning the decision.

Hicks, 159.4 lbs of Grand Rapids, MI won by scores of 80-72 on all cards and is now 7-0. Todd, 158.2 lbs of Atlanta is 14-8.

“I didn’t expect Todd to be that awkward,” said Hicks afterwards. “I knew he was tough, but he was awkward. He did a lot of unorthodox things. He dropped his head after he jabbed. He switched back after his jab, and he got the counterpunch. I was trying to time him, but he was flinching back.”

“It means everything to be a part of this fight card and this event,” Hicks continued. “I’m very grateful to Claressa and Salita Promotions. The GWOAT, Claressa, she’s going to win tonight. I’m very grateful to her, because without her, this opportunity is not here for me. I’m ready for whoever they give me next. I’m going back to the drawing board. We’re going to fix a lot of things, get sharper and be better in my next fight.”

Hicks is promoted by Salita Promotions.

Both fights were streamed Live on DAZN.