Adrien Broner fires warning to rivals after refocusing on career

Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner has warned his rivals of what’s to come if he can recapture his form under Don King.

“The Problem” makes his debut under the Don King Promotions banner this weekend in a Pay Per View against Bill Hutchinson.

A win puts Broner back in the mix for much sterner tests. The Cincinnati native says he learned from his past mistakes as he puts another significant layoff behind him.

“I have been doing this for a long time. At this point in my career, I realized I just sit back and focus on everything ahead of me,” outlined Broner.

On several events being canceled and a switch of teams and promoters, Broner added: “Fights were dropping. But all that did was give me more time to stay in the gym, stay out of trouble, and just keep working.

“That’s what I did, and now we are here.”

Adrien Broner talks about Don King

Asked about his relationship with King after eyebrows were raised at the link-up, Broner responded: “Me and Don? I think everyone can see it.

“But until I kick somebody’s ass, it will kick in. The sky is the limit with guys like me and Don King. AB and DK – this is over with.”

Discussing his camp with notorious coach Kevin Cunningham, Broner stated: “Training camp has been crazy. There have been some crazy days.

“With a coach like my uncle, I call him my uncle. Kevin Cunningham is very militant. No BS – he’s yelling or cussing me out every day. He’s a perfectionist.

“I feel great. Every day I look in the mirror, I have goals. That’s what I am focused on. Only a fighter can know. It’s a lonely sport.

“It’s a sport where you have to look in the mirror every day and say f’ *** it. You have to say f everybody and go out there and do what you have to do.

“Because if you can’t make sure you are straight, with no shortcuts. I think that’s why I’m doing good this time around.”

Focused

Asked for his opinion on Teofimo Lopez vs Josh Taylor taking place a day later than his bout on Saturday, Broner wouldn’t be drawn on possibly facing the winner.

“I’m not worried about Taylor or Lopez, even though I love Lopez. I’m not worried about what they got going on. Right now, I am interested in Billy. I’m not going to talk about blanks.

“I wouldn’t say this is a new beginning. I would say I am just going to reclaim something I already had. If I hit it once [four world titles], I know I can hit it again.”

With his last win coming against Jovanie Santiago in February 2021 and being a controversial unanimous decision, Broner still has a lot to prove.

A knockout would certainly get tongues wagging about Adrien Broner moving forward.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.