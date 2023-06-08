Adrien Broner in tremendous shape despite workout cancellation

Adrien Broner will have to wait until Thursday’s weigh-in to show off his slimmer physique after the fight week workout got canceled in Miami.

However, Broner looked a picture of health at the final press conference as the former world champion approaches a long awaited return.

Hall of Famer Don King has done what two previous promotions failed to do: getting Broner in shape and mere hours away from a fight.

DKP sent information to World Boxing News explaining why the workout won’t go as planned.

“Wednesday’s workouts have been canceled due to Miami Heat and Florida Panthers South Florida takeover. Sorry for the inconvenience. Friday’s weigh-in is at 1 pm ET,” they said.

Adrien Broner

Therefore, the four-division world champion gets back in action on Friday night at Casino Miami in Miami, Florida.

William “Hutch” Hutchinson is challenging Broner, who has not lost in seven years. Hutchinson is also a practicing attorney with offices in his native Pittsburgh and Naples, FL.

“Dealing with lawyers is Broner’s forte,” said Don King.

As the clock ticks down to the first bell, Broner is confident that King’s guidance will lead to a world title shot.

“The real problem is they let Adrien Broner and Don King get together – that’s the real problem,” said Broner.

“I can tell you right now. I am not looking past this man. But I can tell you this – Adrien Broner will become world champion again. And it will be under Don King.

“There are bigger things to come, but the first is to take care of Billy.”

Broner vs Hutchinson

On his well-documented misdemeanors, Broner added: “Usually when people see Adrien Broner, there is usually something messed up coming behind him.

“So after I mess you [Hutchinson] up, I will hire you because I can always use a good lawyer. Now that I know you’re a fighter, you will fight for me in the courtroom.”

The stacked card features a light heavyweight title fight between World Boxing Association NABA Light Heavyweight Champion Ahmed ElBiali and Rodolfo Gomez. The World Boxing Council NABF title will also be up for the taking in this bout.

Two-Division World Champion and Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux is also fighting.

“Return to Glory” will occur at the legendary Casino Miami and is brought to you exclusively by Don King Productions, Inc.

Tickets for Broner-Hutchinson are available at www.playcasinomiami.com. The card will be Live on Pay Per View on FITE.tv, DonKing.com, and itube247.com. The pay-per-view cost is $24.99 and will begin at 6:50 pm ET / 3:50 pm PT.

