Teofimo Lopez doubles down, goes full Ivan Drago on Josh Taylor

Teofimo Lopez channeled Ivan Drago when asked whether he felt sorry for stating he wanted to kill Josh Taylor when they battle this weekend.

The former unified lightweight champion pointed out that the pair were in a dangerous sport. He also doubled down on his previous threats.

Lopez came under fire for stating he could end an opponent’s life and get away with it before his threats against Taylor. And despite widespread condemnation of his words, it doesn’t seem his promoters at Top Rank have had anything to say to Lopez about his behavior.

Teofimo Lopez channels Ivan Drago

When asked if he wanted to take back what he said, Lopez told FightHub TV: “I was going to pass away against Kambosos because of my injury before the fight.

“Had I gone, people would have missed me for a little bit and then forgotten. So I’m not apologizing for my comment, no.”

Going full Drago on the Scot, Lopez added: “If he dies, he dies. People have died in the sport. It’s what comes with it.

“People are saying it’s because of the kids. You’re all about the kids, so you shouldn’t promote it. Killing a man or not killing a man is part of the territory you sign up for.”

On the criticism that followed his comments, the Las Vegas native responded: “I’m looking like the person I need to look like on June 10th. I use that as fuel.

“People forget that I nearly died. So it takes a little bit to gather that backup.”

Lopez vs Taylor

Lopez has been working hard in training to put himself in a prime position to challenge the 140-pound champions. He knows that a victory over “The Tartan Tornado” will most likely lead directly to a title shot.

“Im well-trained, and we have a well-thought-out plan in mind,” stated Lopez. “I feel like the young ‘Takeover’ of 2018.

“We figured out a problem that gave me issues with my coach. Since then, my sparring has looked phenomenal in those training rounds, getting hit less.

“Beating Josh Taylor makes me the kingpin of 140. We make it look easy because we’re on a different level. I’m ready now. Give it to me now.”

The pair trade blows at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York on what promises to be an explosive night. Extra security was drafted for fight week due to both men’s sheer animosity towards each other.

If that spills over to the first bell, as expected, fans are in for a barnstorming fight in the Big Apple.

