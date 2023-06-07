Moses Itauma set for fourth pro bout on July 29 in Telford

FUTURE HEAVYWEIGHT SUPERSTAR Moses Itauma will have his fourth professional fight at the Telford International Centre on July 29, having been added to the card headlined by the four-title collision between Liam Davies and Jason Cunningham, live on BT Sport.

Itauma, just 18, who holds the lofty ambition of becoming the youngest ever world heavyweight champion, took part in his first six-rounder in mid-April, hearing the final bell for the first time at the conclusion of his comprehensive decision victory over the robust Ukrainian Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, who maintained the distinction of never having been stopped.

Previously, the world and European champion as an amateur, marked his entry to the professional ranks with two first round stoppages over Marcel Bode and Ramon Ibarra respectively, that lasted less than a minute combined.

Itauma, who will be making a second trip to Telford, will be fighting over a six-round distance on the night.

FOUR MAJOR TITLES will be on the line when Liam Davies and Jason Cunningham collide at the Telford International Centre on Saturday 29th July, live on TNT Sports, the new name for BT Sport from 18th July.

The undefeated British, WBC International and European champion Davies (13-0, 5 KOs) takes on former Euro-king and now WBO International champion Cunningham (32-7, 7) in an all-British blockbuster in the atmospheric cauldron in the hometown of three-belt holder.

In supporting action is Northampton’s Eithan James (10-0), who will fight for his first pro title. While leading cruiserweight prospect Oronzo Birardi (6-0, 5) from Mainz in Germany will also be in action, with the 23-year-old featuring for a first time on a UK platform.

Worcester’s undefeated Midlands Area welterweight champion Owen Cooper (8-0, 2) will be in eight round action, along with Telford super lightweight Macaulay Owen (5-0,1) fighting over six, with Batley super lightweight Amaar Akbar (3-0) entering into his first six-rounder. Fighting over four rounds will be London heavyweight Boma Brown (1-0).

Tickets for the Telford blockbuster headlined by Liam Davies vs Jason Cunningham on Saturday, 29th July at the Telford International Centre are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk.