Jermell Charlo under pressure to defend titles after layoff

World Ranked and Undefeated Junior Middleweight Contender Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell, (18-0, 13 KOs), is petitioning the World Boxing Council (WBC) for a world title fight against WBC and Undisputed World Champion Jermell Charlo, (35-1-1, 19 KOs).

Conwell is currently ranked #2 in the division by the WBC and is managed by Mark Habibi and Wise Owl Boxing. The 2016 U.S. Olympian is promoted by Hall of Famer Lou DiBella and DiBella Entertainment.

Stated Mark Habibi, “Our understanding is that the WBC will order a rematch between Brian Mendoza and Sebastian Fundora next. We want the WBC to therefore make Charles the mandatory challenger for Jermell Charlo.

“Alternatively, the WBC can make him the mandatory challenger for the rematch between Mendoza and Fundora and allow him to take an interim fight. It seems like Charlo is just sitting on the belt and Charles is ready now to fight him, Mendoza or Fundora.”

“The interim champ was knocked out cold. I don’t truly understand why the WBC would even consider allowing this rematch to happen. Charles has been patiently waiting for his opportunity. It’s not fair to him for this to continue.”

Charlo has not fought since his knockout victory over Brian Castano on May 14, 2022. Mendoza knocked out Fundora on April 8, 2023 to garner the WBC Interim World Title.

The 25-year-old Conwell last fought on November 26, 2022, defeating hard-hitting Dominican Juan Carlos Abreu. The 2016 U.S. Olympian also holds victories over Juan Carlos Rubio, Patrick Day, Wendy Toussaint, Madiyar Ashkeyev and Courtney Pennington.