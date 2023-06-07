Fans rage at UK heavyweight being ‘thrown in for a certain beating’

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has come under fire from British fans for throwing a former UK heavyweight Pay Per-View star’s name in the hat for a title shot.

Hearn expressed interest in Dave Allen challenging for the Lonsdale Belt against Fabio Wardley. The vast majority of fans who commented were against the move.

Allen retired after being beaten to a pulp by David Price in 2019, followed by a media storm over betting for his win over Dorian Darch seven months later.

The Doncaster fighter’s retirement lasted all of eighteen months. Since then, “The White Rhino” has scored three wins on the bounce.

Heavyweight beating

However, Allen has admitted his standard have since slipped after victories over three journeyman opponents with losing records.

“I only boxed the once in 2022. It was one of the weirdest experiences I’ve had in boxing,” said Allen before his February 2023 clash with Michael Bassett.

“I was in a random room in a lovely hotel. But on the way to make my twelve-foot ring walk, I had to go through the hotel kitchen. As I was fat at the time, that was the hardest bit about the night.

“I tried my best to get some rounds out of my Bulgarian opponent. But eventually, after a round and a half, I couldn’t be [bothered] and gave him a clip hoping the ref would jump in.

“He didn’t, so I started throwing haymakers at the top of his head. It’s not my proudest five minutes as a boxer, but I was undefeated in 2022.”

Against Bassett, Allen did similar in a fight lasting only 99 seconds. Many see facing Wardley, a heavyweight brute who does real damage in the ring, as a nightmare choice for Hearn.

Nobody wants to see “Papi PPV” get mauled again, which is precisely what will happen if Wardley vs Allen makes it over the line. Allen has to be more careful with his choice of foes.

Fabio Wardley vs Dave Allen

Former Floyd Mayweather fighter Ashley Theophane doesn’t want it to occur.

“Losing in fights doesn’t make his resume good. Dave Allen has once respectable win [against Lucas Browne] on his record.

“Wardley is more successful than Allen in boxing terms. British Champion, hence Dave wants to fight him. Wardley has bigger and better fish to fry.”

Fans also urged Hearn to think again.

“Nice to see Dave Allen getting thrown in for another beating,” said one.

Another added: “Dave Allen is in no position to fight Fabio Wardley. It’s another David Price battering waiting to happen.”

Many fingers are crossed that it doesn’t take place.

