It looks as though Adrien Broner will actually be fighting this week

Adrien Broner took part in a press conference on Tuesday to officially announce himself back in business as a professional boxer.

Too often, Broner has set up a fight only to see it canceled through his or his opponent’s fault. After two years and four months, it’s finally time to rumble.

The four-division world champion Adrien Broner returns to the ring on Friday night at Casino Miami in Miami, Florida.

Broner campaigns under the guidance of famed promoter Don King.

Challenging him in the opposite corner is William Hutchinson. ‘Hutch’ presents Broner with an obstacle he must maneuver, having not lost in seven years.

Adrien Broner is back in the spotlight

After considerable doubts that the headliner will go again, admittedly from World Boxing News at the front of the queue, Broner was back in the spotlight this week.

Talking through the bout at Miami Airport Embassy Suites Hotel, Broner was confident of getting his career in full gear once again.

On Wednesday, Broner heads to the world-famous 5th Street Boxing Gym in Miami Beach, accompanied by co-feature fighter, the NABA light heavyweight champion Ahmed Elibiali.

Also working out for the press will be Hutchinson, Rodolfo Gomez, ex-pound-for-pound star Guillermo Rigondeau, Braulio Rodriguez, and Broner.

Plus, Antonio Williams, Adlay Rodríguez, Neslan Machado and finally Raynel Mederos.

On Thursday, the official weigh-in occurs at Casino Miami on the Arena Floor itself. The scaling will be streamed live at www.DonKing.com.

Broner vs Hutchinson

Then it’s fight night, with doors opening at 6 pm and the first bout beginning at 7 pm.

The full Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson card reads as follows:

Main Event – 10 Rounds – Welterweights

ADRIEN BRONER vs BILL HUTCHINSON

10 Rounds – WBA NABA/WBC NABF LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT

AHMED ELBIALI vs RODOLFO GOMEZ

10 Rounds – Bantamweights

GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX vs CHARLIE CLEMENTE

10 Rounds – Featherweights

NESLAN MACHADO vs JONATHAN SMITH

8 Rounds – Super Lightweights

ANTONIO PEREZ vs NIGEL FENNELL

8 Rounds – Lightweights

ANTONIO WILLIAMS vs BRAULIO RODRIGUEZ

6 Rounds – Lightweights

DORIAN BOSTI vs JOSHUA CLARK

6 Rounds – Welterweights

ADLAY RODRIGUEZ vs RAUL GARCIA JR.

6 Rounds – Super Middleweights

BRAYAN LEON

Las Vegas, NV via Cuba

2-0, 2 KOs

4 Rounds – Super Welterweights

ALEX ESPONDA

Cuba

1-0, 1 KOs

(ALL BOUTS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

“Return to Glory” will occur at the legendary Casino Miami and is brought to you exclusively by Hall of Fame Promoter Don “Only in America” King.

A light heavyweight title fight and Two-Division World Champion and Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux are featured on the stacked card.

