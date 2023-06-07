It looks as though Adrien Broner will actually be fighting this week

Adrien Broner took part in a press conference on Tuesday to officially announce himself back in business as a professional boxer.
Too often, Broner has set up a fight only to see it canceled through his or his opponent’s fault. After two years and four months, it’s finally time to rumble.
The four-division world champion Adrien Broner returns to the ring on Friday night at Casino Miami in Miami, Florida.
Broner campaigns under the guidance of famed promoter Don King.
Challenging him in the opposite corner is William Hutchinson. ‘Hutch’ presents Broner with an obstacle he must maneuver, having not lost in seven years.
Adrien Broner is back in the spotlight
After considerable doubts that the headliner will go again, admittedly from World Boxing News at the front of the queue, Broner was back in the spotlight this week.
Talking through the bout at Miami Airport Embassy Suites Hotel, Broner was confident of getting his career in full gear once again.
On Wednesday, Broner heads to the world-famous 5th Street Boxing Gym in Miami Beach, accompanied by co-feature fighter, the NABA light heavyweight champion Ahmed Elibiali.
Also working out for the press will be Hutchinson, Rodolfo Gomez, ex-pound-for-pound star Guillermo Rigondeau, Braulio Rodriguez, and Broner.
Plus, Antonio Williams, Adlay Rodríguez, Neslan Machado and finally Raynel Mederos.
On Thursday, the official weigh-in occurs at Casino Miami on the Arena Floor itself. The scaling will be streamed live at www.DonKing.com.
Broner vs Hutchinson
Then it’s fight night, with doors opening at 6 pm and the first bout beginning at 7 pm.
The full Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson card reads as follows:
Main Event – 10 Rounds – Welterweights
ADRIEN BRONER vs BILL HUTCHINSON
10 Rounds – WBA NABA/WBC NABF LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT
AHMED ELBIALI vs RODOLFO GOMEZ
10 Rounds – Bantamweights
GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX vs CHARLIE CLEMENTE
10 Rounds – Featherweights
NESLAN MACHADO vs JONATHAN SMITH
8 Rounds – Super Lightweights
ANTONIO PEREZ vs NIGEL FENNELL
8 Rounds – Lightweights
ANTONIO WILLIAMS vs BRAULIO RODRIGUEZ
6 Rounds – Lightweights
DORIAN BOSTI vs JOSHUA CLARK
6 Rounds – Welterweights
ADLAY RODRIGUEZ vs RAUL GARCIA JR.
6 Rounds – Super Middleweights
BRAYAN LEON
Las Vegas, NV via Cuba
2-0, 2 KOs
4 Rounds – Super Welterweights
ALEX ESPONDA
Cuba
1-0, 1 KOs
(ALL BOUTS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
“Return to Glory” will occur at the legendary Casino Miami and is brought to you exclusively by Hall of Fame Promoter Don “Only in America” King.
A light heavyweight title fight and Two-Division World Champion and Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux are featured on the stacked card.