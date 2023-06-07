6 Most Exciting Boxing Events to Bet On in 2023

The year 2023 is an action-packed year for lovers of boxing. It is already off to an exciting start with some exhilarating action lined up. Some huge events are already confirmed yet we are barely passed the first quarter mark of the year. Is the schedule complete, or could there be more in store? Only time will tell. For now, let us take an adventure into the world of boxing and unravel the best boxing events to bet on in 2023.

It is fun to go to the league of slots casino to play your favorite slots and table games. However, can you imagine the thrill you can derive from betting on adrenaline-jerking events in the world of boxing? Boxing is a ‘violent’ sport that attracts a huge population of gamblers from across the continents. It is one of the most watched sports, especially when household names like Tyson Fury, Antony Joshua, and Floyd Mayweather take to the ring to demolish their opponents.

You will always enjoy betting on the biggest boxing events. Do not imagine that the big names always win since we have experienced some major upsets in recent times. Here are the top boxing events to bet on in 2023:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

This is perhaps the next fight that you should plan to bet on. The hard-hitting sensation Ryan King will be taking on the 5-time three-division world champion Gervonta Davis, nicknamed Tank. It is a catchweight boxing match that will take place on the 22nd of April, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This event will finally put an end to all the trash talk and take the fight to the ring. What an event that will be.

Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle

Here is another stunner going down on the 22nd of April. They will be fighting for the vacant WBO Welterweight Title at the Cardiff International Arena. Ryan lost to Erica Farias and asked for a rematch, which she won convincingly. Her last fight was her victory over Anahi Ester Sanchez while Houle has had several fights and no notable defeats. How do you think it will go down?

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder

Canelo Alvarez will be taking on John Ryder in Guadalajara, Mexico where he will be defending his 4 super middleweight title. The boxing match will take place on the 6th of May at Akron Stadium. It will be interesting since Alvarez will be fighting in Mexico for the first time in over a decade. Britain’s John Ryder comes in as an underdog, but his record clearly shows that he is not a pushover.

Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio

Jason Moloney vs Vincent Astrolabio is an exciting fight for the WBO bantamweight belt. It will take place at the Stockton Arena, California on the 13th of May. Both fighters have an outstanding record and the same height, which makes it a stunner. Do not miss out on this one if you are a true gambler!

Alexis Rocha vs. Antony Young

This is one of the most anticipated fights of 2023. It will be the main event of the DAZN show in Palm Springs on the 27th of May. The excitement is super high because it was scheduled to take place on the 28th of January, but Antony Young injured his nose just before. Rocha had to fight against a replacement, George Ashie, and he beat him to a pulp. You can expect a lifetime performance on the 27th.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez

Josh Taylor will be taking on Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden Theatre on the 10th of June. He will be defending his WBI super-lightweight championship. Taylor is currently one of the finest boxers in the UK while Teofimo is among the top lightweights in the world. They both have had successful careers so this is the kind of fight that can light up the fire in every gambler’s eyes.

Top Boxing Gambling Sites

These are the top six boxing events to bet on in 2023. For a great experience, you must find a fantastic site with amazing gambling services. Betting is only fun when you play on a trusted site that allows you to deposit cash, gamble, and withdraw your winnings without a hitch. Here are a few exceptional sites worth considering:

Bet365

BetFred

FanDuel

BetRivers

BetMGM

22bet

Betway

These are just a few sites with outstanding sportsbook sections with a variety of markets. The main factors to consider when picking one include trustworthiness, betting options, customer service, payment options, security, fairness, and the legality of the site in your jurisdiction. Play in the best casino for a worthwhile experience.

These are the top events to gamble on in 2023. They are action-packed matches that you should watch and bet on. If you are within the localities, then you could perhaps buy a ticket and watch them live. Do not miss out!