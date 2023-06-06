Seb Eubank widow sues Caesars as more details of death emerge

Sebastian Eubank’s family has launched a legal dispute against Caesars Entertainment two years after the death of Chris Eubank’s son.

Seb’s widow is suing Caesars despite initially stating the 29-year-old died of a massive heart attack at their Dubai resort.

Salma Abdelati now believes that lifeguards should have done more to save Seb. The boxer wasn’t found until the next day.

Eubank, also the brother of UK middleweight Chris Eubank Jr., saw his life tragically cut shot just days before turning 3o.

Acting attorney for the Eubank family, Christian M. Morris, released a statement on the next step in this harrowing story.

Sebastian Eubank Lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment

“Sebastian Eubank was a loving husband, beloved son, and brother. He was the proud father of a one-month-old baby boy [Raheem] when he died due to the negligence of Caesars Entertainment,” Morris claimed.

“At the time of his death, Sebastian was only twenty-nine years old with a bright future in boxing. He aimed to continue the boxing legacy of his father and brother, Chris Eubank and Chris Eubank, Jr.

“His life was tragically cut short just days before his thirtieth birthday. He drowned on the beach on Caesars’ property.

“The question of how a death like this could occur in the presence of trained lifeguards on a private resort beach must be answered.”

Speaking to the BBC in the aftermath of Seb’s death, his widow had told the BBC that nothing could have been done. Abdelati was sure that due to Seb suffering a massive heart attack, his life couldn’t have been saved in or out of the water.

Massive heart attack

Her exact statement read: “Dubai Police and the coroner have confirmed that after a full post-mortem, Sebastian Eubank tragically died from a massive heart attack while in the sea.

“He probably could not have been saved even if out of the water. There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of.”

She added: “While still very painful, it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favorite meals with one of his closest friends while doing his favorite thing at his favorite place in Dubai, where he often went swimming.

“He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.

“I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.”

Lifeguards

After reviewing the legalities of what might have occurred, Morris is sure there is a case to answer.

“Under the supposed watch of both lifeguards and security, Sebastian signed into the property. He changed his clothes to go swimming and left his personal property on the beach to go into the water, where he experienced a cardiac event.

“More than ninety percent of people survive cardiac events with proper, timely care. Now, more than ever, Sebastian needed the help of the lifeguards paid to watch out for the safety of all resort patrons.

“Instead, Caesars’ employees failed to act. This resulted in Sebastian drowning in the water without anyone noticing,” said Morris.

He added: “The beach is manned by four lifeguards whose job is combing the water. To make sure there are no swimmers before they close the beach.

“Instead of performing that crucial duty, however, Caesars’ employees simply picked up Sebastian’s personal items from the beach. They logged them into lost-and-found and went home.

“In fact, it was not until the next day that Caesars’ employees saw ‘something’ in the water. Yet again, they ignored Sebastian, initially thinking maybe he was a ‘fish.’

“The loss of his life was senseless and preventable. Inquiry into Caesars’ complete inaction, in this case, is necessary. We must get justice for his family and ensure no other family suffers a similar loss.”

Chris Eubank Sr.

Giving his backing to the legal case brought by Abdelati, Chris Sr spoke to The Daily Mirror.

“This is our chance for truth and justice. We will fight until we have that for Sebastian’s memory.

“All we’ve wanted since Sebastian died is to understand why it happened. We are getting close.”

The former world champion concluded: “The case is a chance for us to fight on Sebastian’s behalf for the truth to come out.

“And if a court finds his death could have been avoided, it’s a chance for someone to take responsibility and for us to get justice.

“We can’t bring Sebastian back. But we can do this for him.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.