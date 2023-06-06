Fans flabbergasted by Andy Ruiz Jr’s appearance for three reasons

Andy Ruiz Jr. caused a stir on social media for various reasons as the former unified heavyweight champion teased a return to boxing.

“The Destroyer” has been out of action since September, having been left high and dry by Deontay Wilder.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman put Ruiz forward for a final eliminator against Wilder as the number one and two contenders in the ratings.

However, Wilder showed disinterest initially, leading to Ruiz walking away from Premier Boxing Champions.

As Wilder contemplates a fight with Anthony Joshua in December, Ruiz can focus on his career and could potentially land a battle with current WBC champion Tyson Fury.

According to Fury, an offer was on the table for Ruiz until “The Gypsy King” scoffed at the demands of the Mexican-American.

Andy Ruiz Jr

Now, Ruiz is looking for a dance partner ahead of a WBC ruling over a possible mandatory fight for Fury. If Wilder gets ruled out, as expected, then Ruiz will get the first option for the purse bid.

Joshua will be the second in line. And as stated by the man himself, Ruiz is all set to make his long-awaited comeback to the ring. The last time he fought was against Luis Ortiz.

Ruiz told fans, “Drop a comment if you are ready for my return.”

Those comments ranged from, “Wow! Andy, you’ve lost weight,” and “You look great, Andy,” to a couple of unexpected turns.

Adding to the fact that Ruiz has again shed the pounds, one of those was the pink shorts and shirt look. Alongside the weight loss, Ruiz looked unrecognizable.

But delving further into the responses, eagle-eyed fans noticed pineapples on the Ruiz get-up.

Swinging

They stated that if somebody wears pineapples on their clothes, they are down for swinging. It symbolizes the practiced pastime that Ruiz potentially doesn’t know.

One commenter said: “Has Andy Ruiz Jr. turned to swinging after breaking up with his wife?”

Another said:” Oh dear, surely Andy doesn’t know the meaning of his outfit?”

Nonetheless, Ruiz looks close to fighting shape. If he can keep the weight off, he’ll surely be one of the world’s top five contenders for a world title.

Since he defeated AJ in New York, becoming a two-time ruler has seemed a million miles away for Ruiz. However, a fit and ready Andy Ruiz Jr. is dangerous to any heavyweight.

Fight news is expected to be revealed soon.

